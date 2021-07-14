Cancel
UEFA

Italy set to face Argentina in mouthwatering clash between Euro and Copa America champions in honour of Diego Maradona

By Gary Stonehouse
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago

A MOUTHWATERING showdown between Euro 2020 winners Italy and Copa America kings Argentina is being planned to honour Diego Maradona.

The football world was in mourning last November when the diminutive talisman passed away aged 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXHZZ_0awSvRKX00
Euro champions Italy could be set to face Argentina in a one-off tribute match Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDw5w_0awSvRKX00
The fixture will be to honour the late Diego Maradona Credit: Rex

His death was felt the most in both his Argentine homeland and in Naples in Italy after his exploits during his playing days.

Maradona produced the best football of his club career with Napoli and fired them to the Serie A title in both 1987 and 1990.

And by that time he was already a legend in his country after he almost single-handedly won the 1986 World Cup for them.

Now the two nations he is most intimately tied to are plotting a mega clash to pay tribute to the late icon - with a host of stars from the Euro and Copa America team of the tournaments potentially on display.

That is according to sports journalist Tariq Panja, who claims talks are already underway between the two newly-crowned champions.

Italy is still celebrating after they defeated England to win Euro 2020 following a penalty shootout at Wembley on Sunday.

And on the very same weekend, Argentina lifted the Copa America trophy as they beat Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

The two nations last met way back in 1990 - and Maradona was at the centre of the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQ1UW_0awSvRKX00

He helped Argentina to overcome host nation Italy at the World Cup semi-final before they went on to lose to West Germany in the final.

Now both Uefa and CONMEBOL have been included in talks for the two countries to meet again on the pitch to honour Maradona.

No date has yet been mentioned about when the clash could or will take place.

for the very latest news from around the grounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hssTu_0awSvRKX00
Argentina were crowned Copa America kings after beating Brazil Credit: AP

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
