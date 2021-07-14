FactSet Acquires BTU Analytics

Cancel
NORWALK, Conn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (FDS) - Get Report (FDS) - Get Report, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has acquired BTU Analytics (BTU), a provider of data and analytics in the North American renewables, power, oil, and natural gas sectors. This deal allows FactSet to expand its industry-specific, or deep sector, content for investment professionals. The transaction closed on July 1, 2021 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's fiscal 2021 results.

"FactSet is committed to expanding its deep sector content sets," said Kristy Karnovsky, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Research, FactSet. "The acquisition of BTU strengthens our position in the energy space, an area where we see rapidly growing demand from our clients. BTU Analytics is a leader across all fuel types, including the increasingly relevant power and renewables markets. FactSet's integration of this data and analytics will provide our clients with the content they need to make sound investment and ESG decisions across the energy landscape."

Founded in 2014 and based in Lakewood, Colorado, BTU Analytics delivers actionable investment insights into the energy and renewable energy sectors by collecting raw information in the renewables, power, oil, and natural gas marketplace and transforming that data into cross-commodity analytics. Select BTU content is already available within the FactSet workstation, with further integration expected over the coming months.

BTU founders Andrew Bradford, Mason Ender, Tony Scott, Kathryn Downey Miller, and their teams have joined FactSet as part of the Company's deep sector content initiative.

"We are very excited to be joining FactSet," said Andrew Bradford, CEO, BTU Analytics. "The company's broad reach, trusted reputation, and strong client relationships will bring our data and analytic capabilities to more investment professionals and help them make better investment decisions. This is especially significant as the energy systems supporting the global economy evolve, impacting asset and company valuations."

For more information about FactSet's content suite, please visit: https://www.factset.com/solutions/business-needs/data-solutions.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 155,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSetMedia contact:Jennifer Berlin+1 617.330.4122jennifer.berlin@factset.comMedia & Investor Relations contact:Rima Hyder+1 857.265.7523rima.hyder@factset.com

