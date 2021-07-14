Entasis Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team With The Appointment Of Anna Diaz Triola As Chief Commercial Officer

Cancel
- Significant commercial strategy and product launch experience - - ATTACK Phase 3 top-line data readout remains on-track for 2H 2021 -

WALTHAM, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today the appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 19 th 2021. Ms. Triola will be responsible for global commercial strategy, including U.S. sales and marketing operations.

"With the ATTACK Phase 3 registration clinical trial nearing completion, we are now engaged in preparing for commercialization of our first product, ahead of top-line results from sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) in patients with confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections," said Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis. "Anna brings a distinctive set of commercial and leadership skills to Entasis, and a track record of commercializing products across multiple therapeutic areas, including antibacterials. We look forward to working with Anna as we prepare to add commercialization capabilities to our R&D platform and become a fully-integrated anti-infective company."

Ms. Triola brings over 20 years of experience in the launch and commercialization of products across multiple therapeutic areas and diverse settings of care, including the hospital and community. She previously served as the Vice President, Marketing at Summit Therapeutics where she was instrumental in developing the commercial strategy for the company's first product against C. difficile infections. Prior to joining Summit, Ms. Triola held commercial leadership roles at Flexion Therapeutics, Chiasma, Cubist, and Biogen. Ms. Triola holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Wellesley College.

"I am excited to be joining Entasis to lead the global commercial strategy, beginning with product candidates SUL-DUR and zoliflodacin, which both address CDC-defined "urgent" bacterial threats," said Ms. Triola. "Bringing these products to patients around the world has the potential to make a significant impact on many lives. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the Company and its efforts to tackle the challenges of antimicrobial resistance."

About EntasisEntasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Forward-looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis' expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis' collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis' control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Company ContactKyle Dow Entasis Therapeutics (781) 810-0114 kyle.dow@entasistx.com

Investor Relations ContactsBruce MackleLifeSci Advisors(929) 469-3859 bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

