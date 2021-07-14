Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

David Markson Joins Evercore As Managing Director In The Firm's Private Capital Advisory Group

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Evercore (EVR) - Get Report announced today that David Markson has joined the Firm's Private Capital Advisory group ("PCA") as a Managing Director. Mr. Markson will be based in New York and will focus on advising limited partners on secondary market transactions and providing execution services.

Mr. Markson has over 12 years of experience in the secondaries market across the United States, most recently as Managing Partner, Co-head of Triago Americas and Head of Secondaries in North America. James Fish and Michael Bynarowicz, also from Triago, have joined PCA as well.

Mr. Markson commented, "Evercore's PCA group is the leading global advisor in the private equity secondaries market and I am delighted to join this team. The LP focused part of this market is poised for tremendous growth and I am looking forward to contributing to PCA's success for years to come."

Nigel Dawn, Head of PCA, commented: "I am delighted to welcome David, James and Michael to Evercore's PCA business. We see great potential for combining our existing capabilities in LP focused secondary advisory with David and his colleagues to build the undisputed leading franchise for secondary advisory globally."

Mr. Markson holds a Master in Management from the ESSEC Business School and studied at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Evercore

Evercore (EVR) - Get Report is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005493/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
957
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Markson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Boards Of Directors#Pca#Managing Partner#Triago Americas#The Essec Business School#Dartmouth College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesssiliconangle.com

Inside Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure services spin-off firm

Earlier this year, IBM announced a planned spin-off that will be complete by the end of this year of its Global Technology Services. The spin-off will be called Kyndryl and will specialize in managed infrastructure services. Acting as its own company, the spin-off allows IBM to focus on different priorities...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Airspace Appoints Saad Shahzad as New Chief Revenue Officer

Airspace, a leader in time-critical shipping, has announced Saad Shahzad as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). An accomplished executive in tech-enabled logistics with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams at some of the world’s fastest-growing companies, Shahzad brings a unique blend of industry expertise, strategic finance, and technology go-to-market experience.
BusinessBusiness Insider

John Hancock Investment Management launches Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

Selects Pictet Asset Management for thematic investment expertise. BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced today the launch of John Hancock Global Environmental Opportunities Fund (Class I ticker: JABVX), subadvised by Pictet Asset Management (Pictet). "We're excited to offer John...
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Heidi Condrey joins River Bank & Trust as Vice President & Wiregrass Region Private Banking Manager

Heidi Condrey has joined River Bank & Trust as Vice President and Wiregrass Region Private Banking Manager, Wiregrass Region President Robbin Thompson announced. An established wealth management professional, Condrey will lead the bank’s private banking division in the Wiregrass Region and provide tailored financial solutions to high net-worth individuals and professionals.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Leading Baltimore Investment Bank Launches Capital Advisory Group, Continues Growth and Expansion

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. (“Matrix”), a leading, independent, advisory focused investment bank with offices in Baltimore, Richmond, and Chicago, has recently launched a new Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group (“CAG”) that provides unbiased advice to operating companies during all phases of the capital raising process in support of client growth initiatives. In serving as an outsourced independent capital markets function, CAG provides executive level resources to businesses navigating the increasingly complex debt & equity markets, whether raising capital to support organic or acquisitive growth, fund major capital expenditures, or facilitate shareholder liquidity. John J. Whalen, Managing Director, has been named head of the new group and M. Ryan Weir, Jr., Vice President has also joined the team. Thomas Kelso, President of Matrix said, “We are very excited about the creation of our Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group and are pleased to have John Whalen and Ryan Weir on board to lead these efforts. The recent addition of this dedicated group, along with the Healthcare Investment Banking Group we added in 2020, are both part of our on-going effort to expand Matrix and broaden the scope of advisory services we provide to our clients. Matrix has a rich 33-year history which reflects our depth and experience, but we are also a young, dynamic firm with an eye towards the future, always looking for opportunities to grow through the addition of highly experienced bankers in dedicated industry verticals. As a firm we are committed to having transactions managed by senior level bankers who work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients.” Matrix has a national footprint with completed and active transactions in nearly every state in the U.S., as well as Puerto Rico. The firm provides highly sophisticated merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held, private equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies, including company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, municipal advisory, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations, and fairness opinions. Matrix is registered with the SEC and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and their thirty investment banking professionals hold the appropriate FINRA securities licenses. Eight of their bankers are CPA’s, ten are CFA’s (Chartered Financial Analysts), and two hold ASA valuation accreditations. Securities are offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned affiliate of Matrix and a member of FINRA/SIPC. Last summer Matrix welcomed two industry veterans, Amanda Verner Thompson and Vasanta Pundarika, to serve as Co-Heads of their new Healthcare Investment Banking Group. In December, the firm welcomed Casey Van de Walle, Director and Anthony Hoffman, CPA, Analyst to round out the Group. This extremely knowledgeable and vibrant team of professionals offer a specialized focus on hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, behavioral health, telemedicine services, outpatient & ambulatory care, ancillary services (labs, dialysis, diagnostic imaging), long-term care, home health post-acute care and physician practices. These two new groups join Matrix’s long-standing Consumer & Industrial Investment Banking Group (CIPS) and Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group (DER). Matrix’s CIPS Group has a proven track record of successfully advising clients across a number of market segments including automotive aftermarket, building products, business services, consumer and industrial products. This dynamic group of professionals is led by David Shoulders, Managing Director and Head of the Group, and William O’Flaherty, Director. Matrix’s DER Group is the national leader in advising clients engaged in multiple energy industry segments including the distribution of motor fuels, convenience stores, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants manufacturing and distribution, and the ownership and operation of storage terminals and bulk plants. This incredibly accomplished group is co-headed by Spencer Cavalier, Managing Director & Principal and Cedric Fortemps, Managing Director & Principal. Kelso added, “Matrix has achieved success for our clients because we are an independent firm by choice. Each transaction is executed by our highly skilled and exceptionally qualified investment banking professionals who design and manage a customized process in order to maximize value for the companies we represent. This is why ‘We’re Known By The Work We Do’.” For more information about Matrix please visit www.matrixcmg.com or contact Tom Kelso directly at tkelso@matrixcmg.com or 667-217-3330.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

AI Global Investors Partners with Veteran Team of Goldman Alums

Anchorvest Capital joins AI Global Investors' investment management platform. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AI”) today announced the onboarding of Anchorvest Capital (“Anchorvest”) to AI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Anchorvest team members bring broad-ranging expertise including investment banking, fixed income, mortgage-backed securities, venture capital, and cross-border investing from venerated firms such as Goldman Sachs and Dodge & Cox. Senior members of the Anchorvest team include Linda Chong, Janny Lee and Suok Noh.
BusinessTimes Union

Edison Partners Announces Sale of PandoLogic for $150 Million to Veritone

Continued strong strategic and private equity investor demand for one of Edison’s fastest growth companies. Edison Partners, the growth equity investment firm, today announced the exit of its portfolio company, PandoLogic, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions, to Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. PandoLogic will become Veritone’s marquee offering for Human Capital Management. The transaction is valued at $150M and generated an exceptional return for Edison.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Laurent Meyer To Join Barclays As Vice Chairman For Investment Banking Europe

Barclays today announces the appointment of Laurent Meyer as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe. With over 28 years of investment banking experience, Laurent will focus on driving revenue growth for the Investment Banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering M&A and Equity Capital Markets advice to clients in France and across Europe. In addition, he will work closely with Raoul Salomon, Country CEO for France, as well as Investment Banking country, product and sector teams, to maximise client opportunities across Barclays.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Advisory Firms Aite Group and Novarica Merge with Backing From Pamlico

Two Boston, Mass.-based advisory and research firms for the insurance industry are now one. Aite Group and Novarica Inc. said they have merged to create Aite-Novarica Group. The move comes with an investment by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private equity firm. Pamlico became the majority owner in May and is providing growth capital.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

PartsSource to be acquired by private equity firm

PartsSource, a company that connects hospitals and clinics with medical device vendors and repair companies, will be acquired by private equity firm Bain Capital Private Equity, the companies said July 20. The Cleveland, Ohio-based company is the largest business-to-business online marketplace in U.S. healthcare, PartsSource said in a news release....
BusinessBusiness Insider

Richard Boudreault Joins Auxico's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) is pleased to announce that Richard Boudreault has been elected to the board of directors of Auxico, following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on July 15, 2021. A successful serial entrepreneur and C-level executive, Mr. Boudreault...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Mesirow appoints Larry D. Richman to firm's Board of Directors

- Richman brings a depth of experience spanning a successful 40-year career in c-suite roles at LaSalle Bank, The PrivateBank, and CIBC. CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Mesirow" or the "firm"), an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Larry D. Richman to its Board of Directors. Richman becomes the firm's first outside director, joining an experienced team of executives who shape all facets of Mesirow's corporate policy and strategy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MedMen Announces Permanent Appointment Of Tom Lynch As Chief Executive Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced MedMen's current interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Lynch, will be appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective Thursday, July 15, 2021. Lynch has served as the interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy