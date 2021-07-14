David Markson Joins Evercore As Managing Director In The Firm's Private Capital Advisory Group

Evercore (EVR) - Get Report announced today that David Markson has joined the Firm's Private Capital Advisory group ("PCA") as a Managing Director. Mr. Markson will be based in New York and will focus on advising limited partners on secondary market transactions and providing execution services.

Mr. Markson has over 12 years of experience in the secondaries market across the United States, most recently as Managing Partner, Co-head of Triago Americas and Head of Secondaries in North America. James Fish and Michael Bynarowicz, also from Triago, have joined PCA as well.

Mr. Markson commented, "Evercore's PCA group is the leading global advisor in the private equity secondaries market and I am delighted to join this team. The LP focused part of this market is poised for tremendous growth and I am looking forward to contributing to PCA's success for years to come."

Nigel Dawn, Head of PCA, commented: "I am delighted to welcome David, James and Michael to Evercore's PCA business. We see great potential for combining our existing capabilities in LP focused secondary advisory with David and his colleagues to build the undisputed leading franchise for secondary advisory globally."

Mr. Markson holds a Master in Management from the ESSEC Business School and studied at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Evercore

Evercore (EVR) - Get Report is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

