Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storms & soaking rains

By Jennifer Perez
WLUC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA front and system will move across the area today through tomorrow. This afternoon with lake breezes converging isolated thunderstorms pop up. Then, a swath of soaking rain moves in from the south by this evening and eventually clears out tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts will push around 2″ in the southern U.P. Look out for ponding of water in low-lying areas. Plus, a few isolated thunderstorms could reach severe limits with strong wind gusts. High pressure will move in behind it and clouds clear out.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chances For Rain And Storms Return This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some approaching fronts this weekend will bring the chance for rain and storms. Most of the area stays dry Saturday. Northern spots may see a few showers. The better chance comes Sunday with a cold front moving through the area. Highs will be near average in the mid to lower 80s. We are dry to start the week and hot in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storms return Thursday and cool us off for a couple of days. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
Denver, COKDVR.com

More rain and storms keep temps in the 80s Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) – We are expecting more showers and thunderstorms over the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures today. The highest chance will be today due to a cold front which will keep temperatures out of the 90s for the first time in a week. Heavy rain will be possible over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy