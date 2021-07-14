Storms & soaking rains
A front and system will move across the area today through tomorrow. This afternoon with lake breezes converging isolated thunderstorms pop up. Then, a swath of soaking rain moves in from the south by this evening and eventually clears out tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts will push around 2″ in the southern U.P. Look out for ponding of water in low-lying areas. Plus, a few isolated thunderstorms could reach severe limits with strong wind gusts. High pressure will move in behind it and clouds clear out.www.uppermichiganssource.com
