Dalrada's Prakat Solutions Partners With ValueQwest For Digital Transformation Of Global Supply Chains

Digital transformation transcends traditional business functions of marketing, sales, and finance with technology, data, and workflow processes that enable organizations of all sizes to meet the challenge of new online market requirements. To create new, secure digital growth opportunities, Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the public that its IT engineering subsidiary, Prakat Solutions, Inc. ("Prakat") has partnered with ValueQwest Pte. Ltd. ("ValueQwest") to expand the digital transformation of global supply chains.

According to a recent report by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. on the latest digital transformation market statistics:

  • Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors.
  • More than 60% of North American, European, and Asian companies expect to "witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation."
  • New online digital initiatives include "rising investments in automation" (all industries including logistics).
  • Worldwide digital transformation spending in logistics is now projected to reach US $75.5 Billion by 2026 - growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period (up from the 2020 estimate of US $45.6 Billion).

Prakat's supply chain software engineering includes Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) to increase business workflow efficiencies with accountability, transparency, and secure, real-time data access. Similarly, the company is highlighted in the recent article, " Dalrada Corporation - Good to be Green."

Anuradha Biswas, Founder, and CEO of Prakat states, "Dalrada and Prakat are excited to partner with ValueQwest to develop scalable solutions that empower our clients' continued success. Prakat initially engaged with ValueQwest to create a talent pool of Technology Specialists who understand the supply chain domain and can easily fulfill roles for systems integrators either at end-customer locations or as consultants. Prakat looks forward to sharing more advances with digital transformation of supply chains and systems integration soon."

ValueQwest is a knowledge company that transforms growth and innovation through strategy, design, implementation, and expansion of supply chains with experiential learning; digital transformation strategy, roadmap, and management; and sales enablement. Adding value to this equation is Prakat's software engineering team of experts who design simplified secure workflows that enable success in today's demanding business environments.

Dr. Kaushik Ghatak, Founder of Singapore-based ValueQwest, states, "The only way to transform and grow in the innovation-driven world today is through Creation, Acquisition, and Diffusion of new knowledge. I truly believe that ValueQwest and Prakat bring together complementary skills which can provide a huge value to our joint customers."

Prakat and ValueQwest's combined customer base spans 17 countries and includes premier companies like Athena Health, Barry Callebaut, BPCL, Equinix, Fuji Xerox, Huntsman, Infosys, Intuit, Microsoft, Mondelez, Oracle, PPG, Quicken, Vodafone, and more. Prakat serves businesses of all sizes, from Fortune 50-ranked to small-to-medium clients. Working closely with its customers, Prakat focuses on implementing niche supply chain and digital transformation-based solutions designed to meet or exceed unique requirements and growth goals. A new pilot program designed by Prakat and ValueQwest is launching with a global customer that is the leader in next-generation digital services and consulting to supplement their consulting teams in digital Supply Chain Technologies. This program is designed to scale, for clients that are ready to adopt digital transformation.

For additional information, visit www.prakat.com

About ValueQwest

Driven by the quest for business value for its customers, ValueQwest helps achieve excellence in the domains of Supply Chain and Digital Transformation. The Company's only agenda and spirit of partnerships ensure that its customers achieve sustainable business value. ValueQwest's clients bear testimony to the work that it performs and to the business outcomes that it helped to attain. Based out of Singapore, ValueQwest is a team of professionals with global experience, global aspirations, and a global network. For more information visit www.valueqwest.com

About Prakat Solutions

Prakat Solutions Inc. is a technology solutions company specializing in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company partners with clients to create transparent, value-based relationships by leveraging the extensive experience of its team, and by providing innovative solutions in a wide range of technology domains that ultimately enable customers to successfully attain their business goals. The Prakat work culture is based on the belief that "We believe in what we do; we do what we love". Prakat is an ISO 9001-certified company with several Fortune 500 customers. With its corporate office in San Diego, California, and its main engineering center in Bangalore, India, the Prakat team provides end-to-end engineering services across various domains including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, IT infrastructure, and clean energy. For more information, please visit www.prakat.com.

About Dalrada Corporation (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada's subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005351/en/

