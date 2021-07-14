Cancel
Billy Bragg Announces Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Billy Bragg has announced his 10th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened. The new LP lands October 8 via Cooking Vinyl. Today, Bragg has shared a performance of “I Will Be Your Shield,” as well as a trailer for the album. Check out both below and scroll down for the tracklist and artwork.

