Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Developer of planned 31-story Midtown tower cites 'strong' job growth

By Dyana Bagby
Posted by 
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The employment momentum in Midtown is very strong and quite diverse," said Pat Chesser of Mill Creek Residential. Celebrate in style with Atlanta's most admired business leaders. Meet and mingle with honorees during the reception and then join us for a special seated dinner program. Women of Influence Awards. Do...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Tower#Mill Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Real estate Leads - July 16, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Nominations open for Women of Influence Awards

Atlanta Business Chronicle is currently accepting nominations for the Women of Influence Awards, to be presented Oct. 14. This awards program was previously called Women Who Mean Business. In addition to the celebration event, winners will be featured in a special section in the Oct. 15 edition of Atlanta Business Chronicle. Click here to find out more and to nominate.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Porsche opens freestanding Atlanta service center, first in U.S.

Porsche’s presence in Georgia just got larger with the opening of the car manufacturer’s first freestanding service center in the U.S. The center, located near Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is jointly owned and operated by Porsche Atlanta Perimeter and Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta. It’s part of a multi-million dollar development adjacent to the 27-acre campus of Porsche Cars North America headquarters in Hapeville. Construction began on the project last year.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Weyman Perry to Retire From Personal Care, Inc.

Personal Care, Inc. today announced the retirement, effective September 30, 2021, of the firm’s President, Weyman Perry. Mr. Perry has served in his current role since January 2014, and prior to that, served for over 25 years in the healthcare community in the metro Atlanta area. During Mr. Perry’s tenure as President he played an important role in helping the firm continue to develop strategic partnerships across numerous organizations that provide care and support services to senior adults and to help lead the firm through significant changes in the industry overall. Mr. Perry continues to be very active in serving on community boards and corporate boards that are focused on the provision of care and services to the senior population at large. He has worked closely with community hospital systems, skilled nursing and rehab facilities, senior living communities, geriatric care managers, physicians, home health and hospice companies as well as organizations that serve the senior populations need for safe, affordable housing like Leading Age Georgia. Mr. Perry has also been active in numerous senior care provider organizations whose members represent all aspects of services and support needed by senior adults and their families. Personal Care, Inc. is Atlanta’s premier home care services provider. For over 40 years, Personal Care has been providing quality home care services to Atlantans allowing them to remain as independent as possible in their homes. Whether the need is for a Certified Nursing Assistant providing supportive services around activities of daily living or for more complex care oversight requiring nursing expertise, Personal Care is your trusted partner for home care in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy