Farmington, CT

Beazley Introduces Greater Flexibility And Coverage Enhancements Into Pioneering Virtual Care Insurance Policy

Farmington, CT, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has enhanced its pioneering Virtual Care policy, which provides comprehensive protection against the interconnected risks facing digital health and wellness organizations.

First launched in the US in 2017 to support the expanding telehealth sector, demand for Virtual Care coverage has increased significantly during the pandemic in line with the public's growing appetite for remote tech-enabled health and wellness services.

As the market has matured and expanded, Beazley has introduced greater flexibility of coverage and more straightforward policy language to ensure clients can easily access the insurance they need and know exactly what they are covered for.

All Virtual Care policies now also include affirmative bodily injury coverage as standard across all four core modules:

  • Medical Malpractice & Professional Liability
  • Technology & Media Liability
  • Cyber Liability & Breach Response
  • General & Products Liability

In addition, the policy provides more extensive choice over first and third-party cyber coverage and risk services. These include:

  • Breach Response Services to support in the event of an incident
  • Third-party coverage including information security & privacy, media liability, regulatory defense and payment cards
  • First-party cyber coverage including business interruption (BI) and dependent BI in the event of a security breach or system failure
  • Cyber extortion loss, data recovery loss, data and network liability
  • eCrime and criminal reward

Also available for the first time is Clinical Trials Financial Injury liability coverage, which protects against negligence, errors, omissions or failure during a clinical investigation and evaluation work.

Kyle Laudadio, Beazley Virtual Care Underwriter, said: "These enhancements aim to provide even more robust coverage for clients all under one comprehensive policy. In particular, the introduction of affirmative bodily injury across all coverage modules ensures clients can avoid the worrying gaps in coverage that can result from having a patchwork of policies.

"Our recent research into attitudes to risk and insurance among health and wellness leaders told us that one third didn't know what types of risk they need to be covered for, while 36% have struggled to find the right insurance. It's important that as an industry we address this perceived lack of clarity around coverage. We have designed a clearer policy format with simple wording to enable policyholders and brokers to quickly review and understand the coverage they need. As the digital sector evolves, the modular format means we can continue to adapt our coverage as clients' needs change."

Brokers also have access to a wide range of risk management tools and services via Beazley's Virtual Care portal. This includes a new interactive digital map that provides detailed information on state laws governing the provision of telehealth services in the US. Access the map here: U.S. Telehealth Laws Interactive Map (beazley.com)

For more information about attitudes to risk and insurance among digital health and wellness leaders, read our recent report:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Mairi MacDonaldBeazley Group+44 (0)20 7674 7164Mairi.Macdonald@beazley.comDeborah KostrounKetchumZito Financial201-403-8185deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com

