George R. R. Martin is one of the most successful authors working today. His A Song of Ice and Fire novels, on which the blockbuster HBO series Game of Thrones was based, have sold millions of copies all over the world. He is far famed, and rightly so, but he has come to be as famous for the glacial pace at which he writes as for the quality of the finished product. As of the summer of 2021 it is ten years since the release of the fifth book of his landmark series but the long-awaited sixth book is still missing from the shelves. It is safe to say that the fans have been waiting for a long time, some more patiently than others. Quality takes time, and Mr. Martin is a free man, who can choose to write or not at his own discretion. He should not be harassed or belittled for the long wait. But still. Ten years is a quite a long time for fans to have sat wondering what happens next.