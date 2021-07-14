Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Quipt Enters Four New States With Closings Of Strategic Acquisitions

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or the " Company") (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired three separate entities with combined operations in California, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi, reporting combined unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $5.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $550,000 prior to integration. As a reminder all figures stated are in USD.

Quipt is undertaking an ongoing national expansion effort with the goal of economically growing its operating footprint to serve as a leader in respiratory homecare across the United States. Quipt has built out a significant infrastructure platform which is highly scalable and allows the opportunity for the Company to efficiently integrate acquired businesses resulting in meaningful cost synergies and revenue growth opportunities.

Quipt's acquisition approach generally targets companies that are either: (i) heavily respiratory weighted companies with gross revenue in the range of $5 to $20 million, and consistent annual EBITDA margins between 10% and 20% or more; (ii) sub $5 million revenue targets with the strategic goal of expanding our payer mix and expanding our geographical footprint across new states to be become a national DME provider; or (iii) targeting substantially larger opportunities that would be more meaningful in terms of revenue, EBITDA, active patient base and geographical operating footprint.

Acquisition Details

Quipt will operate each of the newly acquired entities under the Quipt brand name post-integration. This marks the start of a longer-term plan to transition certain local market brands to Quipt, as it strengthens its brand equity and recognition. Quipt believes this will be a driver of future organic growth.

Combining these newly acquired entities provides Quipt a pathway to grow into four new states (California, Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi). The combined entities will add six locations, over 10,000 active patients, important insurance contracts and decades of operating experience. Each business has a proven track record in the markets they serve and has diversified product mixes, which combined is comprised of 66% respiratory and 33% traditional DME. Quipt has immediate access to attractive new markets in which it intends to leverage its existing infrastructure to create significant cross selling and patient growth opportunities. In addition, the combined entities give Quipt the opportunity to add patients to Quipt's existing subscription-based resupply program, and Quipt expects to derive strong revenue synergies from this initiative. The combined entities have a diverse payor mix with no more than 10% in sales coming from any one particular payor source.

The Company is pleased to share the following updated metrics taking into consideration the three newly acquired entities:

  • 130,000 current active patients;
  • 17,000 unique referrals; and
  • 57 locations across 15 U.S. States.

Under the terms of the definitive purchase agreements, Quipt acquired the three combined entities for total consideration of approximately $4.2 million in cash. It is expected that the combined entities will increase Quipt's annual gross revenues by approximately $5.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) will normalize to be in-line with the Company's overall margin profile. Leveraging existing infrastructure and payor contracts, Quipt expects to achieve additional revenue generated from organic growth, cross selling, and corporate synergies.

Management Commentary

"The closing of three acquisitions with operations spanning over four states represent the beginning of what we anticipate will be a busy second half of the year at Quipt, as we strategically aim to expand our operating footprint into attractive new and existing markets. We are focused on economically scaling the business, with our acquisition strategy, and robust organic growth platform," said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Quipt. "We are excited to build our brand into local markets, dedicated to exceptional patient care, and expect a smooth integration process that will allow us to move quickly to capture the many synergies available to us. We are able to add six new locations, over 10,000 active patients, and $5.5 million in gross revenue through these acquired entities providing us meaningful infrastructure in these new areas of service."

Chief Financial Officer, Hardik Mehta added, "Our acquisition focus continues to be on companies with a heavily weighted respiratory product mix, diversification of payor mix, and a stable foundation for Quipt to build out its operations, utilizing existing infrastructure. Our goal is to double the Adjusted EBITDA margin post integration of the combined entities, aligning more closely with our overall margin profile. We are excited to have the opportunity to penetrate these new states both organically and through strategic bolt-on opportunities that present themselves. With approximately $37 million in cash and untapped credit facility of $20 million, we believe this is just the beginning of what will be a strong acquisition pace for us over the remainder of 2021."

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services, and making life easier for the patient.

There can be no assurance that any of the potential acquisitions in advanced negotiations will be completed as proposed or at all and no definitive agreements have been executed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable directors, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the ‎TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎‎‎to the Company, including: the Company's acquisition approach; the Company's plan to transition certain local market brands to Quipt; the ‎Company strengthening its brand equity and recognition and the Company believing this will be a driver of future ‎organic growth, combined with the ongoing efforts to date; the Company creating significant cross selling and ‎patient growth opportunities in the new markets; the new entities giving the Company the opportunity to add ‎patients to Quipt's existing subscription-based resupply program and the Company expecting to derive strong ‎revenue synergies from this initiative; the amount the Company expects its annual revenues and Adjusted ‎EBITDA will increase as a result of the acquisitions of the combined entities; the company expecting to achieve ‎additional revenue from organic growth, cross selling and corporate synergies; the Company anticipating a busy ‎second half of the year at Quipt, as it strategically aims to expand its operating footprint into new and existing ‎markets; the Company expecting a smooth integration process and that anticipated results; the Company believe ‎this is just the beginning of what will be a strong acquisition pace for it over the remainder of 2021; are intended to ‎identify ‎forward-looking information. All statements other than ‎statements of ‎historical fact may be forward-‎looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current ‎views and ‎intentions with respect to future ‎events, and ‎current information available to the Company, and are ‎subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including: the acquisition targets achieving results at least as good as historical performances; and the Company successfully identified, negotiating and completing additional acquisitions, including accretive acquisitions. Many factors ‎could ‎cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking ‎information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks ‎or uncertainties ‎materialize. ‎Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including ‎equity, commodity, ‎foreign ‎exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and ‎infrastructure); ‎reputational; ‎insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the ‎general business and ‎economic ‎conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the ‎Company to execute on key ‎priorities, ‎including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and ‎strategic plans and to ‎attract, develop ‎and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; ‎the ability to ‎implement business ‎strategies and pursue business opportunities; low profit market segments; ‎disruptions in or ‎attacks (including ‎cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network ‎access or other ‎voice or data ‎communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other ‎criminal ‎behavior to which ‎the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to ‎the ‎Company or its ‎affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; ‎‎decline of ‎reimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel business model; ‎‎‎dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult ‎‎‎litigation environment, including in the U.S.; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased ‎‎‎funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds ‎‎‎and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, ‎‎‎and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events ‎and claims ‎‎‎resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders ‎and ‎‎measures of governmental ‎authorities ‎to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎‎non-essential business ‎closures, ‎quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions ‎‎to ‎markets, economic ‎activity, ‎financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general ‎‎economic ‎conditions ‎including a ‎possible national or global recession‎; as well as those risk factors discussed or ‎‎‎referred to in ‎the Company's ‎disclosure ‎documents filed with United ‎‎States Securities and Exchange Commission and available ‎at www.sec.gov, and with the securities regulatory ‎‎authorities in certain provinces of Canada and ‎available at www.sedar.com. ‎Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected ‎‎manner, or should ‎assumptions ‎underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or ‎‎events may differ ‎materially ‎from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is ‎‎expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by ‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume ‎‎responsibility for the accuracy or ‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎‎information included in this press release ‎is ‎made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes ‎‎no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any ‎forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable ‎‎law.‎‎

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure that does ‎not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Company's presentation of this financial ‎measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This financial measure is ‎intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company's performance. Adjusted EBITDA ‎is defined as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-IFRS measure the Company ‎uses as an indicator of financial health and excludes several items which may be useful in the consideration of the ‎financial condition of the Company, as applicable, including interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-‎based compensation, goodwill impairment and change in fair value of debentures and financial derivatives.

For further information please visit our website at www.Quipthomemedical.com , or contact:

Cole StevensVP of Corporate Development Quipt Home Medical Corp.859-300-6455cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory CrawfordChief Executive OfficerQuipt Home Medical Corp.859-300-6455investorinfo@myquipt.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Areas#Business Opportunities#Quipt Enters#Quipt Home Medical Corp#Qipt#Tsxv#Ebitda#Dme#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Pendal Group, Parent Company Of J O Hambro Capital Management, Completes Strategic Acquisition Of Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Pendal Group Limited (Pendal), parent company of J O Hambro Capital Management Limited (JOHCM), announced the completion of its acquisition of Virginia-based, value-oriented investment management company, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (TSW). Pendal Group CEO, Nick Good, said, “We are thrilled to welcome the TSW team and its clients to...
Businessaustinnews.net

Sativa Wellness Group Announces a Strong Position and Clear Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce its new business strategy following a strong start to the year. Highlights for first half of 2021. Change in leadership with the founder returning as Chair and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Enters into Private Placement for Proceeds of $100,000

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or "the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into a private placement agreement with a corporate subscriber to issue 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000. There are no finder's fees payable in connection with this placement. The proceeds will be allocated by the Company primarily towards the creation of additional online content in various social media platforms. Such content shall be proprietary to Leveljump.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Schwazze Closes Acquisition of Southern Colorado Growers

Acquisition Substantially Increases Cultivation Capabilities; Provides Major Boost to Wholesale Supply of Distillate to Colorado CPG Manufacturers. DENVER, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announced that it has closed the transaction to acquire the assets of Southern Colorado Growers ("SCG") in Huerfano County, Colorado; previously announced June 1, 2021. The acquisition includes 34 acres of land with outdoor cultivation capacity, as well as indoor, greenhouse, and hoop house cultivation facilities and equipment. This purchase continues Schwazze's expansion in Colorado and, is the company's first major move into cultivation, which will provide high-end, premium cannabis directly to its Star Buds dispensaries and significant production of biomass for its PurpleBee's extraction and manufacturing facility. PurpleBee's is Colorado's largest supplier of wholesale distillate for the CPG market, providing high quality distillate to leading vaporizer, concentrates and edibles companies.
BusinessTimes Union

Edison Partners Announces Sale of PandoLogic for $150 Million to Veritone

Continued strong strategic and private equity investor demand for one of Edison’s fastest growth companies. Edison Partners, the growth equity investment firm, today announced the exit of its portfolio company, PandoLogic, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions, to Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. PandoLogic will become Veritone’s marquee offering for Human Capital Management. The transaction is valued at $150M and generated an exceptional return for Edison.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Metro Denver Firm Lerch Bates Announces Strategic Acquisition Of AXIS Facades USA

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lerch Bates Inc., headquartered in Englewood, Colo., announced today it has completed the acquisition of AXIS Facades USA, a recognized expert in façade and curtain wall design based in San Diego, California. The acquisition broadens and strengthens Lerch Bates' global leadership in technical consulting services for the built environment, which includes vertical transportation, façade access, building logistics and building enclosure consulting.
Gamblingaithority.com

Elys Game Technology Closes US Bookmaking Acquisition

Acquisition could provide a significant boost to client base and revenue when fully integrated. Elys Game Technology, Corp, an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Bookmakers Company US LLC, a Nevada limited liability company doing business as USBookmaking (“USB”).
Marketsdallassun.com

Snowline Gold Closes Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the 'Company' or 'Snowline') is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,857,142 Units (the 'Units') at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$999,999.70 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit consists of one common share of Snowline and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.53 until July 16, 2023.
Businessmediapost.com

Barracuda Closes Acquisition Of SKOUT Cybersecurity

Email security firm Barracuda Networks Inc. has completed its acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity, a firm that provides cyber-as-a-service software for managed service providers (MSPs). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. SKOUT also brings to the table an XDR platform, enabling Barracuda to enter the “fast-growing XDR market with a...
Businessthepaypers.com

TechX closes acquisition of Mobilum

Canada-based fintech TechX Technologies has announced completing the acquisition of fiat infrastructure provider Mobilum. Mobilum is a licensed plug-and-play fiat-to-crypto gateway and payment processing technology solution for exchanges, wallets, brokers, liquidity providers, and cryptocurrency businesses. Mobilum's solution facilitates integration for businesses whose users buy and sell cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MedMen Announces Permanent Appointment Of Tom Lynch As Chief Executive Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced MedMen's current interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Lynch, will be appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective Thursday, July 15, 2021. Lynch has served as the interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2020.
BusinessBusiness Insider

H-Source Holdings and Natrezza, LLC Close a Strategic Partnership Agreement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:HSI) (OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce it has closed a Strategic Partnership agreement with Natrezza, LLC a corporation. The agreement includes a placement...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy