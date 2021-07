Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Servings: 4. This is a wonderful summer recipe that is incredibly easy to make with only simple ingredients and ready in less than thirty minutes! With large shrimp and spiral pasta smothered in a luscious basil pesto sauce with mushrooms. All the things I love in one dish including basil perfect for a scrumptious, fast, and filling weeknight meal that captured my family’s heart. For the shrimp, I use large, peeled, and deveined which gives so much flavour to this dish. And for the best result, use spiral pasta. And with an inviting presentation, this delicious Pesto Shrimp Mushroom Pasta is guaranteed the best!