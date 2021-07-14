Verizon Remains Unmatched For Overall Network Performance And Reliability

Cancel
  • Verizon wins for overall network performance by RootMetrics, the nation's most rigorous and scientific network tester.
  • This is Verizon's 16th consecutive RootMetrics win for overall network performance and network reliability.
  • Network reliability is the most important factor for consumers in their phone, mobile plan, and carrier decisions.¹

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliability matters and Verizon continues to perform for customers and remains the most reliable network in the latest RootMetrics' 1H 2021 US State of the Mobile Union report.

Verizon's network was awarded best overall network performance and network reliability for the sixteenth consecutive time -- more than any other wireless company in the history of RootMetrics testing. Additionally, Verizon ranked number one in accessibility, call and text award categories.

As customers become more mobile post-COVID, they're finding network reliability matters more than ever. In a survey conducted on behalf of Verizon by Morning Consult, network reliability emerged as the most important factor to consumers when considering upgrades to a mobile plan, phone or carrier, with nearly 9 in 10 Americans saying it is important.¹

"Customers have come to expect a higher level of reliability and performance from their mobile network after spending the past 15 months largely connected to a wired internet connection," said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. "RootMetrics' stringent nationwide drive-test methodology demonstrates that Verizon customers can expect unbeaten reliability and network performance whether they travel cross-town or cross-country."

Highlights from RootMetrics' report

  • Verizon won or shared an exceptional 738 Metro Area RootScore Awards out of 875 total chances.
  • Verizon took home the most Network Speed RootScore Awards of any carrier at 85.
  • Verizon registered 43 markets with median speeds of at least 40 Mbps.
  • Verizon earned 117 Reliability RootScore Awards, more than all other carriers measured by RootMetrics.

RootMetrics conducted real-world tests by driving nearly 300,000 miles across the United States, covering all 50 states and 125 metro areas. Their testers conducted nearly three million tests across seven categories. Their scientific methodology tests networks side-by-side, at the same time and in the same locations.

Rankings based on the RootMetrics® US, state, and metro RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013-1H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

  1. According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Verizon between May 13 - 17, 2021 among a national sample of 2200 US adults.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:Ilya Hemlin ilya.hemlin@verizon.com 908.227.0536@ilyahemlin

Nicole Worley nicole.worley@verizon.com 949.403.1865

