I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Gorse Hill is in Ormskirk, along a small lane that runs from the town and soon is within the folds of more open countryside. We kept seeing the people who run in at various shows at martin Mere, and every year we would take the leaflet, promise to ourselves that we would go and have a look and duly fail to do so. Today was open day as part of the National Gardens Scheme, the one admission also giving accesss to another local suburban garden in the town.