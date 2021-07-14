Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Enlivex To Present At The ARDS Drug Development Summit 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Nes Ziona, Israel, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the "Company"), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that the Company will participate in, and present at, the ARDS Drug Development Summit on Thursday, July 15, 2021. During the presentation, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Company will describe Allocetra TM's potential as a therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients, who currently do not have effective treatment options. Those interested in registering for the summit can do so by visiting https://ards-summit.com.

ABOUT THE ARDS DRUG DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT

The inaugural ARDS Drug Development Summit brings together industry pioneers to strategize against the drug development challenges in COVID-19/non-COVID-19 associated ARDS and catalyze a new wave of targeted therapies for pulmonary and systemic inflammation. ARDS is a type of respiratory failure characterized by rapid onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs with high mortality and morbidity.

ABOUT ALLOCETRA TM

Allocetra TM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, Allocetra TM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as "unmet medical needs", as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing Allocetra TM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:  This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would", "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "has the potential to" and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA TM programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex's business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRA TM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties.  In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT Shachar Shlosberger, CFO Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd. shachar@enlivexpharm.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTEric RibnerLifeSci Advisorseric@lifesciadvisors.com

