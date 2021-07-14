Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Viridian Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

BOULDER, Colo., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN) ("the "Company" or "Viridian"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by current therapies, today announced that a majority of the independent directors serving on the Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of an option to purchase 180,000 shares of the Company's common stock to a new employee (the "Inducement Grant"). The Inducement Grant has been granted outside of the Company's Amended and Restated 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") but remains subject to the terms and conditions of such Plan. The Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Viridian in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price of $17.20, which is equal to the closing price of Viridian's common stock on July 6, 2021, the date of grant of the award. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, and thereafter the remainder of the shares vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting dates.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today's therapies. Viridian's most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for TED, a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles, and eyelids. Viridian is based in Boulder, Colorado, and Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and its programs at https://www.viridiantherapeutics.com/.

Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Viridian Contacts: Investors:Dan FerryLifeSci Advisors617-430-7576 IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media:Darby PearsonVerge Scientific Communications703-587-0831 PR@viridiantherapeutics.com

