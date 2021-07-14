Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bragg Gaming Group Provides Update On Strong Q2 2021 Performance, And Operational And Strategic Development Progress

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (" Bragg" or the " Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, today provided an update on several aspects of its business including preliminary revenue estimates for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

"Our financial growth as well as the operational and strategic development momentum we demonstrated in 2020, and in the first quarter of this year, continued in the second quarter," said Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg. "We are making consistent progress with our growth initiatives including the introduction of new proprietary online games with better economics while expanding our footprint into new iGaming markets. The integration and performance of Wild Streak Gaming and the anticipated closing of the Spin Games acquisition later this year will position Bragg to leverage our existing technology platform, which includes in-demand player engagement tools, with new proprietary content and customer relationships positioning Bragg to address the large U.S. iGaming market opportunity. Our ongoing progress and success across the business has further established Bragg's foundation to achieve long-term growth."

Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue

Bragg expects to report 2021 Q2 total revenues of approximately EUR €15.0 million (USD $17.7 1 million) pre-acquisition, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5% compared to the 2020 second quarter period, and a 5.7% quarterly sequential increase. Reflecting this expectation, total revenues for the first half of 2021 are expected to be approximately EUR €29.2 million (USD $34.5 million). The Company's revenue guidance for 2021 remains unchanged at EUR €47 million (USD $55.5 million) with adjusted EBITDA of EUR €4 million (USD $4.7 million) pre-acquisition.

This updated financial outlook is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and is subject to the completion of quarterly closing procedures.

The Company is pleased with its overall operational progress and performance, and in particular, the performance of two new proprietary games that were launched in Q2 on its Oryx Gaming (" Oryx") network from its in-house Oryx studio. In addition, the Company successfully launched a series of exclusive licenced casino games from third-party studios supported by the Oryx player engagement and data analytics tools.

The Company anticipates releasing its 2021 second quarter results on August 11, 2021 and will provide a more detailed update on the second quarter's performance during its Q2 earnings call.

Updates on Wild Steak Games Acquisition and Closing of Spin Gaming Acquisition

Following the Company's acquisition of Wild Streak in early June, Wild Streak has continued the revenue growth it demonstrated in FY 2020 and in Q1 2021 across both land-based and online casinos, with online revenue growth outpacing the growth in land-based revenue.

In Q2 2021, Wild Streak launched two online casino games: Amazing Money Machine and Lucky Lightning. These games, together with Congo Cash and Temujin Treasures (launched in Q1 2021), have demonstrated solid performance (e.g., wagering, gross gaming revenue and unique players).

As of June 30, 2021, Wild Streak had seven online casino games live in key iGaming markets including in New Jersey, the UK and other regulated jurisdictions in Europe.

The Company continues to make progress with the U.S. and Canadian licencing process in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Spin Games LLC (" Spin"), and continues to expect to complete this acquisition in Q4 2021 pending approval from state gaming commissions. The Company has already been granted licensing approval from GPEB, the British Columbia regulator, subject to the closing of the Spin transaction. Further, the Company has submitted its licensing application to the New Jersey Gaming Commission and expects to submit its remaining two U.S. licensing applications, in Pennsylvania and Michigan, in Q3 2021.

The technical integration between Spin and the Company's Oryx Hub distribution platform has been completed. The combined offering will deliver the benefits of Oryx's advanced player engagement, data tools and platform technology alongside Spin's U.S. market content and operator relationships and is expected to provide a differentiated and widely distributed iGaming product offering.

German Facing Market Regulatory Regime Update

The anticipated new iGaming regulatory regime in Germany, the country where the Company derived the largest portion of its revenue in 2020, became effective on July 1, 2021. All operators in Germany are now required to comply with the new regulations.

The Company will continue to monitor how the German facing market adjusts to the new regulatory framework and is closely working with its German customers to help navigate the changing regulatory landscape.

NASDAQ Listing

The Company has filed an application for the direct listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The Company remains committed to this goal and expects to complete the direct listing of its shares on the NASDAQ exchange in Q3 2021.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's preliminary estimates for revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of the Company; the countercyclical growth of the business of the Company; the regulatory regime governing the business of the Company; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; the Company's customers; the growth of Company's business, the meeting minimum listing requirements of Nasdaq; which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; the integration of technology; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks related to changes and adjustments to these preliminary estimates resulting from the Company's management and Audit Committee reviews and/or regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the risks associated with the completion of the acquisition of Spin; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the increased costs associated with meeting the minimum listing requirements on Nasdaq; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg") is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium U.S. gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and UK.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.

.

1 Bragg's reporting currency is Euros. The exchange rate provided for US dollars is 1.18. Due to fluctuating currency exchange, this rate is provided for convenience only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005525/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Europe#Casino Games#Currency#Brggf#Igaming#Wild Streak Gaming#Revenue Bragg#Company#Ebitda#Oryx Gaming#Amazing Money Machine#Congo Cash#Temujin Treasures#Canadian#Spin Games Llc#State Gaming#Gpeb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Tapinator Provides Update On Idle Industries Game

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms, is today providing an update on its newest idle game, Idle Industries . The title was released globally on May 26, 2021, exclusively on Apple's iOS platform. In order to bring this unique, best-in-class idle game to mobile players worldwide, Tapinator joined forces with the game's developer, Robot Cake Games of Hannover, Germany.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Ares Management

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on Monday, setting a price target of $71, which is approximately 10.70% above the present share price of $64.14. Lee expects Ares Management to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the third quarter of 2021.
Financial Reportscdcgamingreports.com

Kindred Group’s harmful gaming revenue increases to 4.3% for Q2

Kindred Group claims its revenue from harmful gaming increased slightly to 4.3% in the second quarter. Kindred said its focus is to contribute to a more “sustainable gambling market through an open and fact-based discussion across industry stakeholders.”. In February, the group started to promote ‘Journey towards zero’; a company...
Economyaithority.com

Advanced Data And Ncontracts Develop Strategic Partnership

More than 70 clients successfully migrated to new platform for verification services. Advanced Data Corporation (ADC), the leading provider of enhanced verification solutions to the mortgage industry, announced a strategic partnership with Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions for the financial services industry. The partnership is the result of Ncontracts scaling up operations on the back of its QuestSoft acquisition, in January 2021.
Medical & Biotechorthospinenews.com

Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies

JTA-004 Phase III top-line results planned first half September. ALLOB Phase IIb currently on track but recruitment slow due to COVID-19 pandemic. Gosselies, Belgium, 19July 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today provides an update on its two leading ongoing clinical studies.
Texas StateKilleen Daily Herald

enCore Energy provides South Texas Uranium operations update

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its South Texas Uranium Operations. Since acquiring the uranium assets from Westwater Resources, Inc. on December 30, 2020, enCore Energy has aggressively executed its strategy to become the newest in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium producer in the U.S. with operational highlights including:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Announces Key Strategic Developments

Rapidly emerging CleanTech company provides updates on CEO and strategic asset acquisition. TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold Global" or the " Company") (CSE: NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to issue the following updates on key strategic developments related to the Company's business plan.
Marketsaithority.com

AcuityAds Provides Q2 2021 Update On Its Advertising Automation Platform, illumin

Illumin revenue grows over 60% sequentially to $5.2 million with further sequential growth expected throughout the second half of 2021. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, provided an update today on the recent performance of its new advertising automation technology, illumin.
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Tractor Supply continues strong performance in Q2; raises guidance

Tractor Supply Co. beat analyst expectations for same-store sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and is increasing its guidance for the full fiscal year. The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. increased net sales 13.4% to $3.6 billion from $3.18 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income increased 9.3% to $370 million from $338.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, and diluted earnings per share increased 10% to $3.19 from $2.90 in the prior year’s second quarter.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Personal Luxury Goods Market to Observe Strong Development by L'Oreal, Luxottica Group, LVMH, Richemont

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Personal Luxury Goods Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Personal Luxury Goods market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Personal Luxury Goods Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Nomad Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Deliveries and Provides Asset Updates

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce its preliminary gold and silver deliveries and sales from its royalty and stream interests for the second quarter of 2021:. Deliveries/Sales...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bank Of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced a domestic public offering of $1.00 billion of subordinated notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Notes") through its Canadian Medium-Term Note Program. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general banking purposes.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy