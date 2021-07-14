Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces EnviroPro™ Air Handling Product Family

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Expands line of curated HVACD products to add versatility including DX systems, additional energy efficiency selections, and budget-friendly options

Boulder, Colorado, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, announces the expansion of its air handler product family.

"To meet the climate control needs of our growing customer base, we have launched our EnviroPro ™ air handler product family. These new products are part of our strategy to add versatility to our product line enabling us to be a true agnostic provider of a carefully curated range of products," said Troy Rippe, Surna's Vice President of Operations and Development. "This versatility allows us to offer our customers solutions that fit their unique needs rather than making them conform to one specific technology as some of our competitors do."

The EnviroPro family of air handlers includes:

  • EnviroPro Packaged DX Air Handler (SRTU) - this packaged, hot gas reheat system provides both cooling and dehumidification, eliminating the need for standalone dehumidification units in the space. An economical choice for growers on a budget, the SRTU is a relatively low-priced option for meeting the unique cooling, heating and dehumidification needs of controlled environment agriculture. The SRTU includes a DDC controller and all sensors required to operate as a standalone system including remote monitoring, setpoint management, and data trending. Optionally, the unit can be integrated into a central control system, such as Surna's SentryIQ ® control system.
  • EnviroPro Custom DX Air Handler (SCAHU-DX) - these customizable air handling units are designed with deeper coils, superior sensible heat ratios and EC motors. Choose from a variety of energy efficiency options for cooling, heating, and dehumidifying, for a multitude of possibilities to minimize energy use and maximize ROI.
  • EnviroPro Custom Chilled Water Air Handler (SCAHU-CW) - this unit uses hydronic cooling to remove heat from the space utilizing chilled water as the heat exchange medium. Hydronic cooling systems are completely closed loop, conserving water, eliminating the need for ductwork, and minimizing biosecurity risks.
  • EnviroPro Mini Air Handler (SHAU) - with 4-row or 6-row cooling, this indoor air handler system can be designed with multiple units in sealed environments to provide redundancy and inherent odor control. These units are suitable as part of both ducted and ductless systems. The SHAU acts as the connection between the facility's chillers and the air within grow rooms, simultaneously cooling and dehumidifying the space.

About Surna

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com), operating under the tradename Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Contact: Jamie EnglishVice President, Marketing Communications jamie.english@surna.com303.993.5271

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Industry
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Water Efficiency#Engineering#Hvacd#Srna#Srtu#Ddc#Scahu Dx#Ec#Scahu Cw#Hydronic#Shau#Surna Surna Inc#Marketing Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

DZS Debuts Latest Innovations Including Cloud Analytics Demo And XCelerate By DZS 10 Gig Combo Access Solutions At Fiber Connect 2021

PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get Report, a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced plans to demonstrate its latest innovations at Fiber Connect 2021 Conference & Exhibition, taking place July 25-28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitors to DZS booth #215 will be able to see and interact with DZS hardware and software solutions from across the company's technology pillars - Orchestration and Analytics, Mobile Transport, Broadband Connectivity, and Edge Access. Highlights include live demonstrations of DZS Cloud Service Management Intelligence, a first glimpse of the company's big data analytics system with a cloud native architecture that monitors and provides advanced quality-of-service and issue resolution insights into the connected home correlated with access and aggregation networks. A full array of the recently announced DZS XCelerate line of 10 gig-class fiber access cards and systems will also be on display. The DZS Velocity, DZS Chronos, DZS Helix, and DZS Cloud solutions portfolios continue to expand, and the company is proud to be able share its innovations on the Fiber Connect 2021 Expo show floor.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Global Leader in Clean Air Technology Kimre Debuts 1st Consumer Product - The PurePerformance Mask

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Global leader in clean air technology Kimre announces today the debut of its first direct-to-consumer product - the PurePerformance Mask - on sale now at https://pureperformanceco.com/. Using Kimre’s Puramid Filtration Technology, the PurePerformance Mask consists of a structured, interlaced fabric that is 95% effective in filtering down to three-micron particles and 99% effective in filtering pollen particles and other allergens. Exceeding the CDC requirements of fit, filtration, and breathability, all in a sleek black design, the PurePerformance Mask enters the market as a superior option for everyday use - ideal for travel, running errands, the gym, and more.
BusinessHPCwire

Iceotope Announces OEM Agreement with HPE to Provide Liquid Cooling at the Edge

SHEFFIELD, England, July 22, 2021 — Iceotope Technologies Ltd., a global leader in precision immersion cooling, today announced an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer its liquid-cooled chassis with HPE ProLiant servers in its Ku:l Extreme Data Centre solution. The combined solution runs in enterprise data centers as well as at the extreme edge to enable reliable performance and efficiency while ensuring a high level of protection required for harsh edge environments.
Industrybostonnews.net

Energy Storage Technology Market Is Booming Worldwide with ABB, Beacon Power, Seeo

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Energy Storage Technology Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Energy Storage Technology Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Energy Storage Technology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Energy Storage Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economythefabricator.com

Arc Abrasives introduces PREDATOR AMBUSH surface conditioning products

Arc Abrasives offers PREDATOR AMBUSH surface conditioning products for stainless steel and exotic alloy applications. According to the company, the products offer enhanced cut ratios, long life, and cool operation. High-performance ceramic is suitable for use in a variety of industries, such as aerospace, vessel manufacturing, food and beverage, and...
Ashburn, VAWashington Technology

ID Technologies acquires secure connectivity product maker

ID Technologies has completed an acquisition it sees as expanding the portfolio of security products and its presence among defense and intelligence agencies. Ashburn, Virginia-headquartered ID Technologies said Thursday it purchased Attila Security, a developer of software for customers to use in accessing classified government networks and other assets from remote locations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In The Energy Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.
Posted by
TheStreet

Element Fleet Partners With Qmerit To Simplify The Transition To Electric Vehicles Through New Charging Solutions

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element"), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced a home charging agreement with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest network of EV charger installers in North America. Through its Charging@Home solution, Qmerit will provide Element clients with seamless end-to-end installations and support of EV chargers at individual [and multi-family] residences.
Bristol, TNwcyb.com

Bristol company makes cutting-edge air purification technology

ActivePure Technologies makes more than 100 different clean air systems. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has grown more than 400% and is hiring to keep up with demand. "Our technology is actually not a filter, but a system that actually cleans the air by using the air to create...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

GEODIS, KNAPP Partner to Introduce Highly Automated Order Fulfillment Technology

GEODIS and Knapp partnered to develop a highly automated order fulfillment design, projected to include five mirrored order picking modules. “GEODIS’ investment in KNAPP’s technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to offering our customers innovative solutions that best meet their needs, address challenges and optimize existing capabilities,” says Kevin Stock, SVP of engineering and solutions at GEODIS, Americas. “Our collaboration with KNAPP will enable us to be agile enough to execute e-commerce orders on high-velocity items even quicker while delivering excellent customer service to ensure shipments are received as soon as possible.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Burloak Technologies Scales Capacity With California Additive Manufacturing Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the establishment of its second additive manufacturing center in Camarillo, California. With the addition of this facility, Burloak Technologies becomes North America's first multi-site additive manufacturing services provider, offering full Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) expertise at scale.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Phoenixville-based Technology Innovator Celebrates 35 Years of Product Development

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — In 1986, computer network-related technology innovation was hot and accelerating quickly. SEH Technology is one of the few companies founded at that time which has succeeded independently for 35 years. The company’s “secret sauce” is two-fold: high quality German engineering and the ability to spot and capitalize on emerging market trends. Importantly, customers trust SEH to help them drive value from their networking investments, internally and externally, all the way out to IIoT devices.
Technologyaithority.com

Optimizely Introduces Technology Partner Network

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform provider, announced the launch of the Optimizely Technology Partner Network, a new program aimed at bringing a smarter tech stack to customers through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed software companies. With its category-leading DXP, Optimizely and its partners offer customers the best apps and integrations for their customized digital experience needs – empowering them to achieve outsized outcomes.
AgricultureBenzinga

MeaTech, Tiv Ta'am Partner To Develop Cultivated Meat Products

MeaTech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Israeli supermarket chain Tiv Ta'am to cooperate in the joint development of cultivated meat products. The agreement will include cooperation on research, establishing a production facility for cultivated meat products, and granting distribution and marketing rights. The...
Electronicsrubbernews.com

New Products: CHT introduces new LSR for lighting, optical applications

RICHMOND, Va.—The CHT Group has introduced the SilSo Clear 21002, a platinum cure, highly transparent liquid silicone rubber designed for injection molding applications. Due to its non-yellowing properties, the SilSo Clear 21002 is ideal for optical applications such as lenses, light guides and LEDs, the company said in a release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy