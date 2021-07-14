Kohl's Gifts $5 Million To Alliance For A Healthier Generation, Strengthening Company's Ongoing Commitment To Family Health And Wellness

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report announced today a donation of $5 million, over three years, in support of the company's national nonprofit partner, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, to expand and scale its innovative family health and wellness initiative, Kohl's Healthy at Home . The initiative, which launched in 2019, is rooted in health equity and works closely with schools and community partners to inspire families to prioritize a healthy lifestyle. Consisting of a multimedia hub of proven tips, activities, and resources designed for parents and caregivers, Kohl's Healthy at Home helps to make healthy choices easier for families.

Since the launch of Kohl's Healthy at Home, Healthier Generation and Kohl's have impacted 3.8 million families, 7.6 million students, and over 12,000 schools. Of the schools impacted, 71% are Title I, which are schools with large concentrations of low-income students that receive federal funding to assist in meeting educational goals. With Kohl's $5 million gift, Kohl's Healthy at Home will continue inspiring families to prioritize healthy living, with greater support of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) populations and under-resourced communities. Additional investments include the expansion of Spanish-language materials, custom digital tools, and building culturally responsive partnerships.

According to a 2020 survey conducted by Healthier Generation, 78% of parents exposed to Kohl's Healthy at Home resources feel more equipped to practice healthy habits at home, while 83% of educators surveyed feel more equipped to support families in practicing healthy habits.

"I'm incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Healthier Generation as we together commit to strengthening and improving family health and wellness for communities nationwide," said Greg Revelle, Kohl's chief marketing officer. "This multi-year donation will allow Kohl's and Healthier Generation to expand the reach of the Kohl's Healthy at Home initiative and help many children and families navigate challenges faced through the back-to-school season and throughout the year."

"Healthier Generation is honored to strengthen its partnership with Kohl's to equitably support the health and well-being of children and families, especially as we move forward together in recovery from the pandemic," said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer of Healthier Generation. "Over the next three years, Kohl's support of Healthy at Home will result in simple solutions, tips, and resources to help make the healthy choice the easy choice for families, with a special investment being made by Kohl's in communities experiencing the deepest health inequities."

Kohl's donation is made possible through Kohl's philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl's Cares®, which sells children's books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families. To learn more about Kohl's commitment to family health and wellness and community partnerships, or to access Kohl's 2020 ESG Report, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl's

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $785 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family

health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 30 million young people across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005165/en/