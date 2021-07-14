Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Atotech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

BERLIN, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (ATC) - Get Report, a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Later that morning, Atotech will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results.

The conference will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company's website at investors.atotech.com . If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number is: +1 833 714-3263 (United States) or +1 270 823-1866 (international), using conference ID 4774516 . Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection.

A replay link of the webcast will be archived on Atotech's website for 180 days.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

Contacts:Sarah Spray+1 803 504 4731sarah.spray@atotech.comSusanne Richter+49 30 349 85 418press@atotech.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atc#Investors Atotech Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Casper Sleep Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On August 10

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) - Get Report, the award-winning sleep company, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 10, 2021 to review these results and other business updates.
Financial ReportsHPCwire

Intel Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2021 — Intel Corporation reported second-quarter 2021 financial results. “There’s never been a more exciting time to be in the semiconductor industry. The digitization of everything continues to accelerate, creating a vast growth opportunity for us and our customers across core and emerging business areas. With our scale and renewed focus on both innovation and execution, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity, which I believe is merely the beginning of what will be a decade of sustained growth across the industry,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “Our second-quarter results show that our momentum is building, our execution is improving, and customers continue to choose us for leadership products.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) - Get Report and (DGICB) - Get Report, an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, August 4

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ®) (CSII) - Get Report will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on August 4, 2021.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Uni-Select Inc. - 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Webcast

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) will hold a conference call between Management and financial analysts to discuss its 2021 second quarter results. The conference call will be held onFriday, August 6, 2021at 8:00 AM Eastern and can be accessed by phone and webcast.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Clearfield (CLFD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon. Welcome to Clearfield's fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. My name is Victor, and I'll be your operator for this afternoon. Joining us for today's presentation are the company's president and CEO, Cheri Beranek; and CFO, Dan Herzog. Following their commentary, we will open the call for questions....
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Outbrain Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ("Outbrain"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Outbrain from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $160 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 23, 2021 under the symbol "OB." The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to pursue an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Outbrain at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

ASML HOLDING NV (ASML) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

ASML HOLDING NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ASML 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on July 21, 2021. Throughout the call -- throughout today's introduction, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After ASML's introduction, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. I'd like to now to open the -- I'll now hand the floor to our speakers. [Operator Instructions]

Comments / 0

Community Policy