Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bright Machines Continues To Invest In U.S. Tech Ecosystem With New Offices In San Francisco And Austin

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Today, Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced plans to open a new San Francisco, CA corporate headquarters and a new regional office and lab based in Austin, Texas. The new locations signal a continued commitment by the company to contribute to two of the country's most important tech ecosystems as the nation begins to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Renewed Commitment to the San Francisco Tech Community

Bright Machines has held a presence in San Francisco since the company's founding in 2018, shifting to a remote-first workplace in 2020 following state orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To aid in a much-needed boost to the local economy, the new larger location will take over as the company's global corporate headquarters.

The new office will support a Bay Area based team including its executive leadership, key general and administrative functions, and product development. In addition, the new space will host a dedicated lab to support continued research & development for the company's intelligent automation platform, giving the company room to further cultivate its team and products as it enters its next phase of growth.

"In 2018 we established San Francisco as our global headquarters, and today believe we have a responsibility to do our part to promote the city's tech ecosystem by growing our local presence and building our team with the exceptional talent this city has to offer," said Fiorella Dettorre, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bright Machines.

The new San Francisco HQ - located at 132 Hawthorne Street in the city's SOMA district - will open its doors in August 2021.

Expanding Footprint in the Growing Austin Ecosystem

Bright Machines has also announced it has signed a lease for its first North American success center and robotics lab. The Austin location will provide ample space for live demonstration lines and local design and production for their U.S. based customers. In addition, it will house teams dedicated to advanced product development, field operations, and go-to-market functions. Opening in 2022, the location will allow the company to tap into the city's large and diverse talent pool while supporting its rapidly emerging status as one of the country's leading technology hubs.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry-leading technology company that offers an innovative approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 550 employees worldwide, Bright Machines operates R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia and EMEA.

The company recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with SCVX (SCVX) , a special purpose acquisition company, with the intent of becoming a publicly traded company in the second half of 2021.

Bright Machines is reimagining how products can be designed and produced to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit www.brightmachines.com

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, SCVX intends to file a Registration Statement on Form S-4, including a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and a definitive proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC. SCVX's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Bright Machines, SCVX, and the proposed business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to stockholders of SCVX as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: c/o Strategic Cyber Ventures, 1220 L St. NW, Suite 100-397, Washington, DC 20005.

Participants in the Solicitation

SCVX and Bright Machines and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the potential transaction described in this press release under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of SCVX is set forth in SCVX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, on April 6, 2021, and is available free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: c/o Strategic Cyber Ventures, 1220 L St. NW, Suite 100-397, Washington, DC 20005. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the SCVX shareholders in connection with the potential transaction will be set forth in the registration statement containing the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or SCVX's or Bright Machines' future financial or operating performance. For example, statements about the expected timing of the completion of the proposed business combination, the benefits of the proposed business combination, the competitive environment, and the expected future performance and market opportunities of Bright Machines are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by SCVX and its management, and Bright Machines and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against SCVX, Bright Machines, the combined company or others following the announcement of the proposed business combination; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of SCVX or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed business combination; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards at or following the consummation of the proposed business combination; (6) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Bright Machines as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the proposed business combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that Bright Machines or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and (11) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in SCVX's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and which will be set forth in the registration statement to be filed by SCVX with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination.

Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither SCVX nor Bright Machines undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005028/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#San Francisco#U S#Expanding Footprint#North American#Emea#Scvx#Sec#Www Sec Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
San Jose, CASilicon Valley

San Jose tech company launches expansion, triples office space

SAN JOSE — A tech company that provides autonomous vehicle technologies has more than tripled its space in San Jose and says it’s in both hiring and growth mode. Cepton Technologies has leased a big office building in north San Jose that totals 92,000 square feet and will serve as the company’s new headquarters.
San Francisco, CAMySanAntonio

The latest controversy over San Francisco tech company shuttle buses

The fleets of shuttle buses that transport workers from their San Francisco homes to tech offices of companies like Google, Facebook and Apple have long been a source of local controversy. In 2013, activists broke the window of a Google bus, and in 2018, protesters piled scooters in front of Google buses in the Mission in opposition to the tech industry's broader effects on the city.
Austin, TXMySanAntonio

Removery Continues Global Expansion and Unveils New Headquarters In Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Removery, the world leader in laser tattoo removal, change and fade services today announced that it has completed the acquisitions of GO! Tattoo Removal in Allentown, PA, Fallen Ink Tattoo Removal in Minneapolis, MN, Second Skin Tattoo Removal in Edmonton, Canada, Fade Away Tattoo Removal in Hamilton, Canada and Doff & Flux Tattoo Removal in Melbourne, Australia. The brand, which now has 57 locations across the globe, also moved to a new headquarters location in Austin, TX, on South Congress Ave, the former headquarters of Kendra Scott.
BusinessStreet.Com

Uber to Buy Logistics Company Transplace for $2.25 Billion

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report announced Thursday that it has agreed to purchase Transplace, a transportation management company, for $2.25 billion. Uber’s Uber Freight division is the purchaser. The payment includes $750 million in Uber stock and the remainder in cash. Uber Freight will acquire Transplace from...
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

New York cheaper than San Francisco for tech startups

The two markets are the most costly to operate in North America, but it costs about $10 million less each year to run a 500-person technology company in the New York metro area than in San Francisco, according to a recent report from real estate services firm CBRE. The report compared the average annual cost of wages and real estate—the two most expensive line items in the industry—to find it cost about $69 million to run a tech company in San Francisco last year, compared to $59 million in New York.
Eagle, IDidahobusinessreview.com

Startup Central: Investments, a merger, and new tech

EAGLE — Slayer Duck Calls has received its first round of investment from the co-founders of TSheets, which will allow for expanding the lineup of hunting calls and a higher quality web experience, according to a recent company announcement. The investment from angel investors Matt Rissell and Brandon Zehm is described as “a reunion for some of the top brass from ...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Peridot Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Extraordinary General Meeting Date For Proposed Business Combination With Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Peridot") (PDAC) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), filed by Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Newco") in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Peridot and Li-Cycle Corp. ("Li-Cycle").
San Francisco, CAsocketsite.com

Visualizing All the Vacant Office Space in San Francisco

As we outlined yesterday, there is over 17 million square feet of vacant office space now spread across San Francisco, which is up from around 16 million square feet of vacant space three months ago and as compared to under 5 million square feet of vacant space at the start of last year.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scout Clean Energy Taps John Clapp As Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout') announced today that it has strengthened its executive leadership team by adding renewables industry veteran John Clapp as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). "We are excited to add John to our executive team along with myself and our COO...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
San Francisco, CAsocketsite.com

Office Vacancy Rate in San Francisco Ticks Over 20 Percent

With all COIVD-era restrictions on office building occupancy rates having been eliminated last month, the effective office vacancy rate in San Francisco has ticked up to 20.1 percent, representing over 17 million square feet of vacant office space, with 7.76 million square feet of space which is technically leased but sitting vacant and actively being offered for sublet, which is down slightly from 7.99 million square feet of sublettable space in the first quarter of the year, and 9.33 million square feet of un-leased space, which is up from 7.97 million square feet in the first quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Comments / 0

Community Policy