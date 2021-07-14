Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

KnowBe4 Receives Four ISO Certifications From ISOQAR, A Certifying Organization

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Tampa Bay, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has received four certifications - ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, ISO 27018:2019 and ISO 27701:2019 - from ISOQAR, an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited ISO certifier.

"We strive to be a leader in our industry for demonstrating strong security and privacy programs," said Brian Jack, CISO, KnowBe4. "It is important to us that we provide our customers the assurances necessary to make risk-based decisions in their vendor risk management processes. Achieving and maintaining these certifications demonstrates our commitments as a provider of a cloud-based platform to strong international standards for security and privacy."

27001:2013 covers information security controls, 27017:2015 covers information security controls for cloud computing, 27018:2019 covers protecting PII in the public cloud for data processors and 27701:2019 covers privacy information management.

For more information on the ANAB, visit https://anab.ansi.org/. For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
954
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mitnick
Person
Brian Jack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Security Awareness#Iso 27017 2015#Isoqar#Anab#Ciso#Pii#Www Knowbe4 Com#Knowbe4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SOBRsafe Awarded ISO 9001 Certification

BOULDER, Colo., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTC: SOBR) (SOBRsafe ™ or the Company), developers of a touch-based alcohol screening and reporting platform, today announced that is has been awarded ISO 9001 Certification, the world's best-known quality management standard with a focus on meeting customer expectations and delivering customer satisfaction. ISO 9001 status provides independent verification that SOBRsafe has developed, maintains and continuously improves its core business processes in line with international standards requirements.
BusinessSFGate

Infosec and UW-Whitewater Partner to Prepare Wisconsin Businesses for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

Local collaboration brings CMMC certification training to the Cybersecurity Center for Business. Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, and the UW-Whitewater Cybersecurity Center for Business (CCB) today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) training to businesses and professionals. The CCB is a comprehensive center for cybersecurity training and education within the UW-Whitewater’s College of Business and Economics.
Economytechnologynetworks.com

Calibration Certificates from Accredited Providers

Calibration is defined as an operation that establishes a relationship between the quantity values provided by measurement standards and corresponding indications. The calibration itself is always a snapshot establishing a relationship between the measured quantity and a reference value at the time of calibration. Strictly speaking, the results of a calibration alone do not mean a statement can be made about the quality of the measurement results in the past, or about future measurement results. Nevertheless, calibrations are recognized as an important evaluation criterion of measurement devices and are required in all common quality management systems for test equipment.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

GTT’s portal feature provides expanded visibility into network security and performance

GTT Communications has announced the addition of the Secure Co-Manage feature to its EtherVision portal to provide customers with enhanced network security visibility and the ability to make real-time changes to network configuration and firewall policies. The new portal feature, available with GTT SD-WAN and Security Services, provides expanded visibility...
Softwarechannele2e.com

ConnectWise Expands Security, Business Management Software Options for MSPs

ConnectWise has taken multiple steps to bolster and expand its cybersecurity and business automation software for MSPs (managed IT service providers) and TSPs (technology solutions providers). The new developments involve:. An expanded partnership with SentinelOne;. a free version of BrightGauge business intelligence software for MSPs; and. updates to ConnectWise Manage,...
Technologyaithority.com

MeasureUp Certifies Its Information Security Management With ISO 27001

This Certification Recognizes Companies That Carry Out a Correct Management of Information Security Both Within the Organization Itself, As Well as for the Customers, Suppliers, and Other Actors Involved in Its Activity. MeasureUp, a world leader in practice testing and evaluations for IT certifications, has obtained the ISO 27001 certification,...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Prime Trust Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Designation

Has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 designation, certifying that the company meets the financial industry’s most stringent information security management standards. Prime Trust is an infrastructure Fintech that provides compliant services such as custody, settlement and a growing number of APIs to facilitate innovative financial services firms including digital asset platforms. ISO/IEC...
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 earns certifications for demonstrating strong security

July 14, 2021 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced on Wednesday it has received four certifications from ISOQAR, an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited ISO certifier. The certifications recognize the business for its security and safety measures in information security controls, information security controls for cloud computing, protecting personal data in the public cloud for data processors and privacy information management. "Achieving and maintaining these certifications demonstrates our commitments as a provider of a cloud-based platform to strong international standards for security and privacy," KnowBe4 Chief Information Security Officer Brian Jack said in the announcement.
BusinessTimes Union

The New View Strategies team receives a combined 10 Microsoft certifications and awards

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. For the fifth year in a row, Kerry Peters, CEO and Co-founder of New View Strategies, was recognized with the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award for Business Applications. “I was holding my breath for the confirmation to be sent,” shared Kerry when she learned of her award. “Beyond the honor of being recognized by Microsoft for this elite designation, it is especially important to me as I am one of just a handful of women MVPs globally who are focused on Business Central / NAV. I’m very grateful to not only share with the community my expertise with Business Central / NAV, but also to provide encouragement for other dedicated women in our community who aspire to be recognized for their experience and leadership.”
Technologyaithority.com

Juvare Achieves ISO 27701 Data Privacy Certification

Leading crisis and emergency management technology provider demonstrates commitment to compliance and data privacy in an era of rising cyber-attacks. Juvare, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, and developer of WebEOC announced the company successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification after a rigorous third-party audit. Considered the new standard for a data privacy program, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). The certification demonstrates Juvare’s alignment with leading privacy and security practices, supporting a broad range of data privacy regulations.
BusinessStamford Advocate

SemiQ, Inc. Announces AS9100 Rev. D & ISO 9001:2015 Certification

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. SemiQ, Inc. (“SemiQ”), is proud to announce the achievement of AS9100, REV D and ISO 9001:2015 Certification. “SemiQ is very proud to have achieved this dual certification”, said Michael T. Robinson, President and General Manager. “These Quality Management Systems certifications underscore SemiQ’s commitment to develop and manufacture the highest quality of Silicon Carbide power semiconductors.”
IndustryPosted by
Rental

Kohler Engines Italian Campus Receives ISO 50001 Certification

Kohler Engines received the ISO 50001 certification for its Reggio Emilia campus in Italy. ISO 50001 is the international degree that specifies the requirements of an energy management system, enabling a company to have a systematic approach for continuous improvement of its energy performance. The Italian plant already has an ISO 9001 certification as well.
EconomyTimes Union

Trusted Translations Receives Language-Specific ISO Quality Certifications

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Trusted Translations, Inc., a global leader in translation and interpretation services, announces it has received independent certification of conformity of operations with ISO 17100:2015 for Translation Services core processes and with ISO 18587:2017 for Post-editing of Machine Translation Output. This follows their previous independent certification using the upgraded International Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management processes in Professional Translation and Interpretation Services, preceded by certification under the ISO 9001:2008 standard, first granted to Trusted Translations in 2012. This effort is just the next step as part of a larger campaign to become independently certified to meet and/or exceed other ISO standards in the industry. Trusted Translations has plans to pursue independent certification for the interpreting services ISO 18841:2018 standard in the near future.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ChainSafe Announces Acquisition Of Node Factory

Toronto-based blockchain R&D firm ChainSafe announces the acquisition of Croatian blockchain partner Node Factory. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ChainSafe is a leading blockchain development and engineering solutions firm encompassing top engineering talent from around the world. The company is architecting official client implementations on Ethereum 2.0 (" Lodestar "), Polkadot (" Gossamer "), Filecoin (" Forest'' ), a Rust implementation of the Mina Protocol , and many more. ChainSafe rounds out their deep Web 3.0 portfolio with undertakings into product development via their privacy-first file storage solution ChainSafe Files , the ChainSafe Gaming SDK , as well as their flagship product ChainBridge . Today, they announce the acquisition of fellow blockchain development firm Node Factory .
Market Analysisroboticstomorrow.com

TPE Control & Motor Cables Receive ECOLAB Certification

HELUKABEL, one of the leading global manufacturers and suppliers of cable, wires and accessories, recently announced that multiple TPE-jacketed control and motor cables have recently been tested and certified by ECOLAB for use during washdown processes found typically in the food and beverage industries. WEST DUNDEE, Illinois - HELUKABEL, one...
Softwaredevops.com

CloudTruth Acquires Tuono to Advance Configuration Management

CloudTruth, a provider of a unified configuration management platform, today revealed it has acquired Tuono, a provider of a cloud secrets management platform, as part of an effort to make it simpler to secure infrastructure provisioned using code. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Greg Arnette, CloudTruth CEO, said...
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Market Mentors receives Women's Business Enterprise National Council Certification

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Market Mentors, western Massachusetts largest marketing, advertising and public relations agency, is pleased to announce it has received certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive and grow. “We had previously received certification...
SoftwareInfoworld

Cybersecurity Analyst Spotlight: Transforming Active Directory to Bolster Security and Efficiency

Brought to you by IDC, Microsoft and One Identity. Security and efficiency in IAM are top of mind for IT leaders, particularly as we seek solutions to stop and limit damage from breaches - and enable a Zero Trust security model. In this webinar, learn from cybersecurity leaders from IDC, Microsoft and One Identity as they discuss and spar over how to bolster your security posture and limit the IAM attack surfaces. As IAM leaders know, Active Directory and Azure AD are at the core of the majority of identity management programs. However, despite the powerful organization and operational capabilities of AD/AAD native tools, users are limited by the lack of flexibility and task automation. Often these limitation are cited as avenues for bad actors to execute breaches. Organizations are looking for ways to enhance native Active Directory capabilities with toolkits that improve efficiency and security.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces Reg A PPS Offering Increase That Could Result In $40 Million Investment Into M&A Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy