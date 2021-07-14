Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Attorneys For Dubuque Man Convicted Twice Want Third Trial For Their Client

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago

(Dubuque, IA) Attorneys representing a Dubuque man who has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend twice now want a third trial for their client. Twenty-one-year-old Samantha Link died of three stab wounds in March 2017. Twenty-nine-year-old Fontae Buelow was found guilty by an all-white jury in 2018 of second-degree murder. When the Iowa Supreme Court granted him a new trial, a second jury found him guilty of the same charge once again. Buelow is Black. He has said Link stabbed herself while they were arguing. The defense points out there was no D-N-A evidence connecting Buelow to the knife and fingerprints on it supported his story.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

