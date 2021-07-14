Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Fugitive Taken Into Custody In South Dakota

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago
(Spirit Lake, IA) Authorities in Dickinson County say a fugitive who escaped arrest earlier this week has been taken into custody in South Dakota. Patrick Miles is said to be awaiting extradition back to Spirit Lake. Miles is wanted on a series of charges, including first-degree robbery. He had been ordered by the court to wear a G-P-S monitoring bracelet, but when deputies and Milford police went to pick him up they found the bracelet had been removed.

Learfield News Wire

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

