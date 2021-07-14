Iowa Fugitive Taken Into Custody In South Dakota
(Spirit Lake, IA) Authorities in Dickinson County say a fugitive who escaped arrest earlier this week has been taken into custody in South Dakota. Patrick Miles is said to be awaiting extradition back to Spirit Lake. Miles is wanted on a series of charges, including first-degree robbery. He had been ordered by the court to wear a G-P-S monitoring bracelet, but when deputies and Milford police went to pick him up they found the bracelet had been removed.
Learfield News Wire
