Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgefield Park, NJ

Lifequest Closes Investment In Its First Design Build Own Operate Abattoir Wastewater Treatment Plant With A 20 Year Concession Period

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP ( LQWC ) is focused on innovative, scalable and disruptive decentralized wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. The Company has used its own capital to make this investment, which involves full recourse project debt and 70% ownership in the concessionaire. The 200m3/day plant will treat abattoir wastewater at a well-established beef producer. The Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) agreement is for 10 years with automatic renewal for 10 additional years. Under this Agreement the client will pay a service fee on every cubic meter of wastewater that is recycled with guaranteed minimums. The plant is expected to generate circa $3.5 million in free cash flow over the concession period and equity IRR of approximately 25%. The plant is expected to come online within the next 8-12 weeks.

Mr. Max Khan, CEO, said, "We previously announced our intent to focus on Build Own Operate strategy along with outright system sales, which has been severely impacted by Covid-19. ESG focused commercial customers are increasingly embracing recycling of wastewater and at the same time looking to avoid capital investment and operational complexities. Water-as-a-Service agreements allow customers to concentrate on their core business and generate savings from reuse of water. Our goal is to have a portfolio of Build Own Operate plants in South Africa, Turkey, India and Bangladesh with long-term concessions. We also have the right of first refusal on a pipeline of projects at various stages of development. For competitive reasons, we are not disclosing the investment amount and the country where the plant will be located, but will be included in our next scheduled filing. This and future investments are expected to generate stable cash flow for our shareholders over a long period. We are working diligently to line up financing for future plants as well."

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The Abrimix ETP solution available through our joint venture is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) and other onsite industrial wastewater treatment systems.

Contact: Tanmay@lifequestcorp.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.  Words such as "will," "will be,"  "anticipate," "predict," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict.  Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: political unrest in countries we operate in, Covid-19 pandemic, expatriation of invested capital, defaults, future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, investments and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Abattoir#Lqwc#Company#Waas#Build Own Operate#Lifequest#Daf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Recycling
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

CarVal Investors Launches Clean CLO Product Line

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarVal Investors, an established global alternative investment manager, today announced the launch of the CarVal Clean CLO platform. The CLOs managed by the platform will utilize a new ESG risk assessment technology to pursue a high-performing, ESG-optimized portfolio which will be driven by proprietary technology developed by CarVal Investors and Insig AI, a data science and machine learning solutions company. This technology is the first of its kind in fixed income and will cover private as well as public issuers, creating a transparent and auditable risk assessment that allows for comparison to relevant benchmarks.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In The Energy Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Burloak Technologies Scales Capacity With California Additive Manufacturing Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the establishment of its second additive manufacturing center in Camarillo, California. With the addition of this facility, Burloak Technologies becomes North America's first multi-site additive manufacturing services provider, offering full Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) expertise at scale.
Industrymining.com

ArcelorMittal to build first big zero-carbon steel plant

ArcelorMittal SA has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Spanish government for a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) investment to build the world’s first large-scale zero-carbon steel plant. The company would build a unit that processes iron ore using green hydrogen at its plant in Gijon, a spokesperson for...
Industryakbizmag.com

Crowley Will Build and Operate the First Fully Electric US Tugboat

Pioneers of innovative, high-powered ship assist tugboats, Crowley Maritime Corporation will lead the next generation of industry sustainability by building and operating eWolf, the first all-electric powered harbor tugboat that can complete a job without expending a drop of fuel. “The eWolf represents everything Crowley stands for: innovation, sustainability and...
Economyirei.com

Croatan Investments closes first discretionary fund vehicle

Croatan Investments, a multifamily investment manager for private wealth, institutional and retail capital, held the final closing for Croatan Multifamily All-Weather Fund I. “Our 17-year track record of providing compelling multifamily investment opportunities to our investors has enabled Croatan to raise capital through discretionary fund vehicles,” said Paul Van, CEO. “We are immensely pleased with the success of our inaugural fund offering. The capital in the fund provides Croatan to ability to execute on over $1 billion of transaction volume when paired with institutional joint venture co-investment equity and traditional leverage. We look forward to the continued growth of our discretionary capital base and fund management platform with our next fund offering projected to open to investors in the fourth quarter of this year.”
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

IndianOil to build India's first green hydrogen plant

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced that it will set up India's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at its Uttar Pradesh's Mathura refinery, with the view to strengthening its bouquet of clean energy offerings. "To strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings, IndianOil...
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Mullen Group gets lift from freight market, acquisitions in Q2

Canadian trucking and logistics company Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) reported a double-digit jump in revenue in the second quarter Wednesday as it reaped the benefits of a strong freight market and acquisitions. The Alberta-based firm reported net income of CA$21.7 million ($17.3 million), or 23 cents per share, on CA$312.5 million...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (RIG) - Get Report today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs. This quarter's report includes the following updates:. Deepwater Invictus - Customer exercised...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
Redmond, ORHerald and News

Redmond to relocate and expand its wastewater treatment facility

The city of Redmond is seeking to acquire more than 900 acres from the federal government to relocate and expand its wastewater treatment plant. The current facility, built in 1978, is located less than 2 miles from the city center and abuts residential homes and farmland. The proposed relocation site...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Salem water treatment plant upgrade designs set to begin

SALEM — The agreement for Alfred Benesch Engineering to begin designing the plans for the water treatment plant upgrades and start searching for funding options has been finalized. City Utilities Commission Chairman Bob Hodgson said that was the big takeaway from their meeting Thursday — the purchase order had been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy