Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and the new doc ‘Val’

By JAKE COYLE Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVal Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.

