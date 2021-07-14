Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Clubhouse Media Total Aggregate Social Media Reach Surpasses 400 Million Followers

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media" or the "Company"), an influencer-based marketing and media firm, is pleased to announce continued broad-based growth in followers among its stable of leading global influencers, pushing the Company's total aggregate global social media reach to more than 400 million followers as of July 10, 2021.

"We continue to see organic growth in followers as our influencers build their core communities and we benefit from cross-pollination of those communities through our unique Clubhouse model," noted Simon Yu, Co-Founder and COO of Clubhouse Media. "We also continue to work hard every day to discover emerging social media stars with the potential to become top-tier global influencers."

The Company defines its "aggregate global social media reach" as the sum total of all followers across all social platforms of all of the Company's influencers added to the sum total of all followers across all social platforms of all of the Company's owned social media accounts.

As of July 10, 2021, the Company's total aggregate global social media reach stood at just over 400 million, with approximately 290 million followers on TikTok, 51.7 million followers on Instagram, 56 million followers on YouTube, 2.6 million followers on Snapchat, and 2 million followers on Twitter.

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media's management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Please follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR?s=20

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Clubhouse Media and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clubhouse Media's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Clubhouse Media's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Corporate Contact Simon Yu, MBA Phone: +1-702-479-3016

Investor Relations Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency info@TigerGMP.com

Wire Service Contact InvestorWire (IW) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorWire.com 212.418.1217 Office Editor@InvestorWire.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Influencer#Social Media Platforms#The Company Rrb#Company#Co Founder#Tiktok#Clubhouse Media#Mba#Iw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million in Growth Equity Funding for B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Twitter surpasses revenue targets with ad improvements

Twitter Inc. on Thursday reported higher revenue growth than Wall Street had expected, as the social media platform rolled out ad targeting improvements and said changes by Apple to keep iPhone user data private had hit ad revenue less than anticipated. Shares of Twitter rose 7% to $75 in trading...
InternetThrive Global

Social Media Impact on Work Productivity

Let us talk about social media and how it affects your work productivity. You wake up, roll over to reach for your phone before even getting off the bed, flip through a few social media channels. Then, while having breakfast, you reply to a few chats and emails as you prepare for work. You do the same while in the elevator, or while waiting in line to get a coffee, at work, and again, on your way back home.
Internetfreemuse.org

Social Media Moderation Policy

The following Moderation Policy relates to Freemuse’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. By interacting with Freemuse’s social media channels, you accept the terms of this Policy. Freemuse reserves the right to hide or delete any comments or content deemed to violate its Policy. In some...
Internetonthebanks.com

How to follow On The Banks on social media

Hello fellow Rutgers fans! Thank you to all of our readers who follow our coverage of Rutgers athletics here at On the Banks. With a new year of Rutgers athletics closing in, we wanted to make sure everyone was aware of our content and presence on social media. As many...
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

Conclusion: Social Media as Common Carriers?

Finally, here's the Conclusion to my Social Media as Common Carriers? article (see also. ); many thanks to all of you for your comments on my posts—I'll be reviewing them closely as I put the finishing touches on the piece in the next several days. [* * *]. How should...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Social Media Creator Funds

Facebook recently announced that by the end of 2022, the social media platform plans to invest over $1 billion in various programs that offer creators new ways to earn money for the content they create on either Facebook and Instagram. The program includes bonuses for in-stream, stars, IGTV, and reels, among others. Facebook is taking a transparent approach to the new monetary funding that focuses on authenticity, attainability, and actionability.
Internetbusinesstomark.com

5 Social Media Marketing Platforms

There are 4.33 billion social media users worldwide. That’s more than half the world’s population! These users are spread across a variety of platforms. If you own a business in 2021 and aren’t using social media to get in front of your audience, you’re missing a huge opportunity. With dozens...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

New Social Media App, ibble, Presents ‘How To Get 1 Million Followers’, A Free Online Event For Creators

New social media app, ibble, is presenting a free online event on How To Get A Million Followers. The event, now accessible on the app, features two separate influencers discussing how they each grew their audience to one million followers. Artists, videographers, musicians, writers and creatives are invited to this online event open to the public to find out how they can grow their following online. Those attending have a chance to win a pair of Bose headphones to celebrate the release of ibble’s new audio feature.
InternetNature.com

A serious side to social media

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Scientists and clinicians are increasingly using social media in a professional capacity. More guidance is needed to provide a framework for the professional use of social media in academic and clinical settings. We now live in the Information Age, an era in...
Internetvermont-towns.org

Will Social Media Become the Future of eCommerce?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, everyone including students, employees, and business owners became more exposed to social media following stay-at-home orders. While online buying and selling has become more prominent, different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have joined the social commerce game. Given this, social media appears to be the future of eCommerce. But is social media really the future of eCommerce? Let’s talk about the changes in consumer behavior that may lead to Social Commerce becoming the next big thing.
Cell Phonescelebrityaccess.com

Audio Only Social Media App Clubhouse Drops Invite Requirement

(CelebrityAccess) — Clubhouse, the audio-only social media hangout app that proved to be a hot ticket in the early days of the pandemic, has opened its doors to wider audiences. According to the app’s developers, Clubhouse has officially left beta and has dropped the invitation requirement for people to join...
InternetKGET 17

Is social media affecting your relationship?

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan sat down and discussed the role social media plays in relationships in the 21st century. Relationship Coach, Daphna Levy shares her insight on the issues social media can bring up in among couples. While social media isn’t always bad it can impact a relationship. “Many people...
InternetShelbyville Times-Gazette

Social media: Aiding loneliness?

Songwriters Lou Handman and Roy Turk asked the musical question back in 1926. A number of singers recorded the song in 1927. Probably Elvis Presley’s version, which he reluctantly recorded in 1960, is the most famous version. It appears that now more than ever the answer to the question is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy