Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

10x Genomics Introduces New Chromium X Series For Single Cell Analysis

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its industry leading position in single cell analysis, 10x Genomics (TXG) - Get Report today announced commercial availability of its new Chromium X Series, a next-generation platform for single cell analysis. The new Series comprises the Chromium X, the company's most powerful instrument yet that delivers routine million cell experiments down to two cents per cell, an industry first. It also includes the Chromium iX, an instrument capable of running experiments for tens of thousands of cells seamlessly upgradable to the X as scientists expand their research projects.

10x Genomics now offers a vast range of single cell analysis technologies from entry level with its existing Chromium Controller to massively large-scale experiments, giving scientists a path to cost effectively expand from standard experiments to higher throughput projects, all available in one place. The Chromium X, which has been in development for more than two years, delivers extensive scale and operational simplicity for single cell analysis. The product accelerates discoveries in areas including drug and CRISPR screens, large-scale translational studies, cell mapping, antibody discovery and biomarker identification.

"The new Chromium X Series is a milestone for us and our most ambitious project to date," said Ben Hindson, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "We are offering scientists a state-of-the-art instrument with immense flexibility to power a generation of new discoveries that will advance human health."

"We will need to analyze cells at larger scale and the highest resolution possible to answer the many questions that we have as scientists," said Luciano Martelotto, Scientific Director of Harvard Medical School's Single-Cell core lab. "The high-scale, high-resolution era is coming and we need high throughput products capable of delivering 'routine' big scale translational experiments, like the new Chromium X promises to do."

The Chromium X Series is compatible with all of the company's existing low throughput and standard single cell assays and is supported by the 10x Genomics Cloud Analysis offering for data management, analysis and collaboration. The Chromium X series is available now for pre-order and is expected to ship later this quarter. For more information, please visit https://www.10xgenomics.com/chromium-x/ .

About 10x Genomics10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 1,100 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics product performance, configuration, capabilities and adoption. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

ContactsMedia: media@10xgenomics.com Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Biology#Single Cell#Txg#Chromium Controller#Crispr#Co Founder#Harvard Medical School#Genomics Cloud Analysis#Genomics10x Genomics#Nature#Statementsthis#10x Genomics Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 reprograms host chromatic network to induce immune dysfunction

A recent study conducted at the University of Texas Science Center, Houston, in the USA, has revealed that upon infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) alters the host chromatin architecture to suppress antiviral interferon-responsive genes and augment inflammatory genes. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Storage For Fast Genomics And Risk Analysis

I had an opportunity to talk with Daniel Nowak, Director of Infrastructure from Invitae, a customer of flash memory storage company, VAST Data. I also talked with Bindiya Vikal of Resilinc about their supply chain risk analysis service, which Western Digital began to use after the 2011 Thailand floods. Invitae...
ScienceScientist

Cell Sorting for Single-Cell Applications

2:00 - 3:30 PM, Eastern Time. Flow cytometry has been a cornerstone of single-cell analysis for decades, and serves as a rapid alternative to extracting monoclonal cell populations from polyclonal masses when cloning by limited dilution. As genomic technologies have advanced to include single-cell analyses, new collaborations between sequencing and flow cytometry facilities are on the rise. In this webinar, brought to you by BD Bioscience, Karen Ersland and Rachael Sheridan will discuss how flow cytometry contributes to successful single-cell work, from cloning to bulk- and plate-based sequencing runs.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Next-Generation Sequencing Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics And BGI Group Among Others

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. Next-generation sequencing, or high-throughput sequencing, refers to the process of...
SoftwareGenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: 10x Genomics, Fugent, Pataigin, More

10x Genomics has announced pre-ordering for its Chromium X Series, a higher-throughput version of its single-cell analysis platform. The Chromium X can deliver routine million-cell experiments at costs as low as $.02 per cell, according to the company. The firm expects instruments to ship later this quarter. The Chromium X Series is compatible with all of the company's existing low-throughput and standard single-cell assays and is supported by the 10x Genomics Cloud Analysis offering for data management, analysis, and collaboration. The series includes the Chromium iX, an instrument that runs tens of thousands of cells per run, but which can be upgraded to the higher-throughput model.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New method shows how fatty acids are absorbed by single cells

A new method developed by Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) and University of California, Riverside provides new insights into cancer biology by allowing researchers to show how fatty acids are absorbed by single cells. Fatty acids, along with glucose and amino acids, are a major energy source for cellular growth...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Introducing the new NCBI Datasets Genomes page

The updated NCBI Datasets Genomes page now has genome data for all domains of life, including bacterial and viral genomes. The genomes table (Figure 1) now offers filters for:. Reference genomes — switch it on to only show reference or representative genomes. Annotated — switch it on to only show...
ScienceNature.com

Preparation of single-cell suspensions of mouse glomeruli for high-throughput analysis

The kidney glomerulus is essential for proper kidney function. Until recently, technical challenges associated with glomerular isolation and subsequent dissolution into single cells have limited the detailed characterization of cells in the glomerulus. Previous techniques of kidney dissociation result in low glomerular cell yield, which limits high-throughput analysis. The ability to efficiently purify glomeruli and digest the tissue into single cells is especially important for single-cell characterization methods. Here, we present a detailed and comprehensive technique for the extraction and preparation of mouse glomerular cells, with high yield and viability. The method includes direct renal perfusion of Dynabeads via the renal artery followed by kidney dissociation and isolation of glomeruli by magnet; these steps provide a high number and purity of isolated glomeruli, which are further dissociated into single cells. The balanced representation of podocytes, mesangial and endothelial cells in single-cell suspensions of mouse glomeruli, and the high cell viability observed, confirm the efficiency of our method. With some practice, the procedure can be done in <3 h (excluding equipment setup and data analysis). This protocol provides a valuable technique for advancing future single-cell-based studies of the glomerulus in health, injury and disease.
BusinessGenomeWeb

DNA Manufacturer OriCiro Genomics Raises ¥800M in Series B Round

NEW YORK — OriCiro Genomics, a Japanese manufacturer of DNA for therapeutic and synthetic biology applications, said on Tuesday that it has raised ¥800 million ($7.3 million) in Series B funding and secured a ¥200 million long-term loan. The financing round was led by University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners...
EngineeringPhys.org

DeepMind and EMBL release the most complete database of predicted 3D structures of human proteins

DeepMind today announced its partnership with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Europe's flagship laboratory for the life sciences, to make the most complete and accurate database yet of predicted protein structure models for the human proteome. This will cover all ~20,000 proteins expressed by the human genome, and the data will be freely and openly available to the scientific community. The database and artificial intelligence system provide structural biologists with powerful new tools for examining a protein's three-dimensional structure, and offer a treasure trove of data that could unlock future advances and herald a new era for AI-enabled biology.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell analysis enters the multiomics age

A rapidly growing collection of software tools is helping researchers to analyse multiple huge ‘-omics’ data sets. You have full access to this article via your institution. It takes about 20 days for a mouse to grow from fertilized egg to newborn pup. Ricard Argelaguet and his colleagues were interested...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Scale Biosciences, Still in Stealth Mode, to Develop Single-Cell, Spatial Biology Tech

NEW YORK – Scale Biosciences, a startup pursuing commercialization of technologies that increase the scale and throughput of single-cell and spatial biology experiments, has begun inching out into public view. The firm, which has not officially launched yet, plans to sell kits employing single-cell combinatorial indexing (sci) technology developed in the lab of University of Washington professor Jay Shendure, GenomeWeb has learned.
ScienceScience Daily

Untwisting DNA reveals new force that shapes genomes

Advances in microscopy have enabled researchers to picture loops of DNA strands for the first time. The images reveal how the human genome organises itself in three-dimensional space at much higher resolution than previously possible. The findings, published in a new study in the journal Molecular Cell, also reveal that...
TechnologyEurekAlert

Experts in optical communications and photodetection headline OSA Advanced Photonics Congress

WASHINGTON - The latest developments in integrated photonics and their applications will be discussed at the virtual 2021 OSA Advanced Photonics Congress 26 - 30 July. The event, comprised of five topical meetings, will feature presentations on photonic device research and development and their use in networks, and cross-cutting topics such as quantum science, free space communications, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Technical sessions will be presented live from the Eastern Daylight Time Zone (EDT).
CancerNews-Medical.net

Innovative testing platform could enable more precise, personalized immunotherapy

An innovative testing platform that more closely mimics what cancer encounters in the body may allow for more precise, personalized therapies by enabling the rapid study of multiple therapeutic combinations against tumor cells. The platform, which uses a three-dimensional environment to more closely mirror a tumor microenvironment, is demonstrated in research published in Communications Biology.
Softwareaithority.com

Adobe Introduces New APIs to Boost AI-based PDF Generation and Data Analysis

World’s leading technology enabler Adobe is expanding its PDF leadership to build a new ecosystem of programmatic PDF generation APIs. The new PDF generation APIs would enable developers to programmatically build and develop creative document solutions using AI and automation capabilities. The APIs are part of Adobe’s growing suite of Adobe Document Services which runs on their cloud-based SDKs. Digital documents such as PDF, hold massive volume of untapped data that could bring highly relevant insights and intelligence to decision making teams. Adobe Document Service APIs will tap into these data to add more power to your existing document processing workflow.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New method predicts if COVID-19 clinical trials will be completed or suspended

In order to win the battle against COVID-19, studies to develop vaccines, drugs, devices and re-purposed drugs are urgently needed. Randomized clinical trials are used to provide evidence of safety and efficacy as well as to better understand this novel and evolving virus. As of July 15, more than 6,180 COVID-19 clinical trials have been registered through ClinicalTrials.gov, the national registry and database for privately and publicly funded clinical studies conducted around the world. Knowing which ones are likely to succeed is imperative.
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

THE FUTURE OF FUEL CELL ANALYSIS

An overview of opportunities to advanced energy research using Atom Probe Tomography. According to experts, we’re well on our way to using fuel cells to generate clean and efficient electrical power for a wide range of applications —from transportation to material handling to backup power. The need to understand performance, durability, and other barriers to fuel cell commercialization is critical for government, university and industry R&D.

Comments / 0

Community Policy