Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Par Pacific Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

HOUSTON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) - Get Report ("Par Pacific") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

Par Pacific Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Thursday, August 5, 2021 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern) Dial-in number: 1-866-807-9684 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5415 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the Investors section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 10158580. The replay will be available until August 19, 2021.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) - Get Report, headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 31 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

Investor Contact:Ashimi PatelSenior Manager, Investor Relations(832) 916-3355 apatel@parpacific.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Pacific Northwest#Parr#Par Pacific#Laramie Energy#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Vero Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Webcast Scheduled For July 23, 2021

VERO BEACH, Florida, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) ("ARMOUR" or the "Company") announced today that it will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering second quarter 2021 operating results on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Automotive Properties REIT Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Second Quarter 2021 Earnings - Conference Call Set For August 5

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) - Get Report will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). The call will include prepared remarks by management as well as a question and answer session.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Rimini Street To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 4, 2021

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the second quarter 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Stifel Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Report today announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares ($300 million of aggregate public offering price), each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of perpetual 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, $1.00 par value, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 liquidation preference per depositary share).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Oncor To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results August 5

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its second quarter 2021 results on August 5, prior to Sempra's (SRE) - Get Report (BMV: SRE) second quarter 2021 conference call. Oncor's earnings release will be available on Oncor's website, oncor.com. Sempra executives will...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) - Get Report and (DGICB) - Get Report, an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsEastern Arizona Courier

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 10, 2021

PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Media Advisory - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. and Canfor Corporation Announce Second Quarter Results Conference Call

1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America) Please ask to participate in Canfor's second quarter call. Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, selectOnline Log In. Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations. Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) Greetings and welcome to the FirstEnergy Corp Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Irene Prezelj, Vice President, Investor Relations for FirstEnergy Corp. Thank you Ms. Prezelj. Please begin.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) Welcome to Marsh & McLennan's conference call. Today's call is being recorded. Second quarter 2021 financial results and supplemental information were issued earlier this morning. They are available on the company's website at mmc.com. Please note that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements, including certain expectations related to COVID-19 and other matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a variety of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. For a more detailed discussion of those factors, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K, all of which are available on the Marsh & McLennan website. During the call today, we may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the schedule in today's earnings release. I'll now turn this call over to Dan Glaser, President and CEO of Marsh & McLennan.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

OneMain Holdings, inc (OMF) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

OneMain Holdings, inc (NYSE:OMF) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Today's conference is scheduled to begin momentarily. Until that time you going be placed on music hold. Thank you. Welcome to OneMain Financial Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today from OneMain is Peter Poillon, Head of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Peter Poillon, you may begin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy