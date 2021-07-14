Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Red Violet Appoints Industry Executive Jim Greenwell To Lead Identity Division

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the formal launch of its Identity division and the appointment of Jim Greenwell as General Manager.

"As the digital transformation advances, organizations are increasingly demanding intelligent identity management solutions to drive frictionless customer onboarding and transactions, with fraud capture," said Derek Dubner, CEO of red violet. "As our API-driven offerings are the backbone of today's leading identity solutions providers, we are excited to announce the formal launch of our Identity division and the addition of Jim's extensive industry experience and innovative insights to lead our expansion."

Greenwell joins the company with deep experience in the digital identity and mobility space, most recently serving as an executive adviser to Thomson Reuters and AuthenticID, as well as serving on the advisory boards of Prove and Gravy Analytics. Jim is the former CEO of Danal, Inc., having led the company's growth and innovation within the mobile identity and authentication space for over a decade through its sale to Boku, Inc. (LON: BOKU) in 2019. During his tenure, Jim created successful global partnerships and enduring customer relationships in a broad range of industries, including financial services, government, e-commerce, and wireless. One World Identity recognized Jim as one of the top four CEOs in Identity and Authentication in 2018 and one of the "Top 100 Influencers in Identity" in 2019.

Prior to Danal, Jim was CEO and President at ACE*COMM Corporation focusing on Telecom OSS/BSS software. Prior to ACE*COMM, Jim was the COO/SVP of the Americas and AsiaPac for LCC International where he grew the mobile network design business. Jim began his career as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army where he served in Northern Iraq and Turkey as part of the Kurdish relief effort following Desert Storm.

red violet's subsidiary, Interactive Data (IDI), presently serves leading identity management solutions providers via its API-driven, consumer identity offerings. Powered by IDI's cloud-native CORE™ platform, IDI delivers authoritative, real-time identity verification and synthetic identity alerting that are key to fraud capture across the entire customer lifecycle, from account opening to transactions to ongoing account monitoring. Driven by IDI's differentiated, unified data assets, CORE is uniquely positioned to deliver actionable intelligence in support of instant identity verification to disparate industries including financial services, government, retail, online gaming, telco and insurance.

"While CEO of Danal, I experienced firsthand as a customer the power of red violet's solutions," said Greenwell. "I am extremely excited to join the red violet team in leading the Identity division, leveraging red violet's powerful AI-based technology, best data in the marketplace, and customer-centric approach to addressing KYC/AML, verification, authentication and a number of other digital identity use cases."

About red violet ®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether our newly launched Identity division will accelerate red violet's expansion and innovation within the Identity Solutions market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 10, 2021, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:Camilo RamirezRed Violet, Inc.561-757-4500 ir@redviolet.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Identity#Digital Identity#Identity Management#Lead Identity Division#Red Violet#Api#Thomson Reuters#Danal Inc#World Identity#Influencers#Ace Comm Corporation#Telecom Oss Bss#Comm#Asiapac#Lcc International#The U S Army#Kurdish#Interactive Data#Ai#Kyc Aml
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Iraq
Related
Technologyvmware.com

VMware’s Transformation of Launch Processes to Enable Business Growth

Written by Minny Walia, Senior Director, Business Readiness, Worldwide Sales Strategy and Operations and Hari Ramakrishnan, VP, Digital Transformation. Whether it’s customer-centric offerings, revenue opportunities, supporting your employees, or finding budget efficiencies, your digital services are key to everything your company does. In recent research conducted by VMware, 71 percent...
DesignTimes Union

Fortune 500 Leaders Join CTO Forum's RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series - Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel Curriculum

Fortune 500 Leaders Join CTO Forum's RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series – Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel Curriculum Designed to Address Leadership, Strategic Innovation, Digital Disruption and the State of Business, Technology, and Digital Transformation. Santa Clara, California (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. The CTO Forum, a premier organization for senior technology...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Red Violet To Participate In The D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual 1-on-1 meetings.
Businessaithority.com

ClearDATA Expands Leadership Team, Adding Senior Vice President Of Healthcare Managed Cloud, Security And Services And Vice President Of People Operations

Executives join ClearDATA to further accelerate company growth amid healthcare’s rapid digital transformation. ClearDATA, the leader in healthcare public cloud privacy and security, announced the appointment of Doug McMaster as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Managed Cloud, Security and Services and Clarissa O’Connell as Vice President of People Operations. These senior leadership positions come at a pivotal time in the market and for ClearDATA, both of which are experiencing significant growth phases. Emerging from an impressive 42.2% five-year CAGR, ClearDATA is recruiting for dozens of roles at all levels of seniority, as the company invests in deepening healthcare cloud security solutions.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 36.4% of Red Violet...
Economyaithority.com

Cradlepoint Signs On Tech Data Distribution Partner In Southeast Asia To Fuel Wireless WAN And 5G Expansion

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.
Businesssgbonline.com

GNC Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With New Appointments

GNC announced that it has appointed Nate Frazier as EVP, chief operating officer and Karlyn Mattson as chief merchandising officer effective August 9, 2021. Both will report to Josh Burris, CEO of GNC. “I am thrilled to announce both Nate and Karlyn’s appointments,” said Burris. “Nate has been a catalyst...
Businessmartechseries.com

Syntellis Performance Solutions Appoints Flint Brenton as New Chief Executive Officer

The Leading Provider of EPM Software, Data and Analytics Solutions Names New Chief Executive Who Brings Client- and Employee-centric Culture to Help Drive Syntellis Forward into its Next Stage of Growth. Syntellis Performance Solutions, LLC , a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and analytics solutions, announced...
Retailaithority.com

Stor.ai Partners With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions To Equip Its Grocers With Holistic Ecommerce Infrastructure

Partnership Empowers Grocers to Create a Scalable, Online Storefront in a Matter of Weeks. Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, announced a strengthened partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, the global market share leader in retail store technology. The partnership will facilitate the full offering and integration of stor.ai’s platform within the retailer’s environment providing their customers with the tools to create a scalable, online storefront with full infrastructure.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mr. Cooper Makes Executive Appointments

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. made two additions to the executive leadership team naming Shawn Stone as executive vice president and chief revenue officer and Jay Jones as executive vice president. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. made two additions to the executive leadership team naming Shawn Stone as executive vice president and...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Whatfix strengthens partnership with Microsoft

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules....
Businessaithority.com

Billtrust Launches New Global Partner Program to Accelerate Growth

Billtrust, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced its new Global Partner Program, providing enhanced resources and tools to support its clients within the financial ecosystem while driving growth, rapidly accelerating their digital transformation and helping them provide better customer experiences. Led by Gwenn Lazar, Senior Vice President, Channel Development, and 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List recipient, the program offers its go-to-market channel partners – banks, fintechs, ERPs, industry associations, buying groups, accounts payable providers and system integrators – more opportunities and support in adding Billtrust’s leading AR automation and B2B integrated payments capabilities to their portfolios. Currently, 53 companies are participating in the program.
Businessmartechseries.com

Armanino Introduces DataVue to Help Clients Digitally Transform Their Products, Services and Customer Interactions for the Future

Technology-Enabled Businesses Grow Faster Than the Competition. Armanino LLP announced a specialized focus on digital transformation with DataVue, a methodology for helping companies tackle the full spectrum of digital transformation. With a 360-degree view and approach, the firm’s digital experts create a transformation strategy for businesses of all sizes that improves customer interactions, modernizes products and services and leverages technology to improve customer satisfaction.
Omaha, NEHigh Plains Journal

Company creates emerging business division, appoints 3 to senior leadership team

Scoular, Omaha, Nebraska, announced June 1 it has created new division to lead businesses in the early stages of development and to serve as an incubator for strategic investment opportunities. Scoular Senior Vice President Ed Prosser will lead the new division, called “Emerging Businesses.” The Emerging Businesses Division will include...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktopost, the world's only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Disruptor explains IBM-Cisco alliance

Monitoring all of the components in a customer’s interaction with digitized broker channels is an example of how a company can take advantage of the 25-year-old IBM-Cisco Systems Inc. strategic relationship, according to an insurance vendor user. Automated, direct-to-customer channels, where customers don’t interact at all with company employees, can...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Colliers Appoints New Chief Executive Officer For India Business

TORONTO and GURGAON, India, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today the appointment of Ramesh Nair as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India and Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, effective immediately. Ramesh joins Colliers...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Key Executive Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) recently announced three key leadership appointments. These experienced executives will support the company’s growth and further enhance the company’s clinical development capabilities in managing its robust pipeline. Maria Törnsén joins Passage Bio as chief commercial officer, effective today. She reports to Passage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy