Inside Diana Taurasi's Marriage To Penny Taylor

Carli Lloyd is one of the best female soccer players of all time, and she's had the support of her husband Brian Hollins on the sidelines for decades. Lloyd lit up the soccer field growing up in Delran, New Jersey and quickly became a star at Rutgers University, where she was named an All-American twice and scored a record 117 points during her career. She then asserted her dominance as a member of the U.S. Women's National team, eventually scoring three goals during the first 16 minutes of the 2015 Women's World Cup Final, per USA Today. Lloyd was essentially considered a superstar after that performance and is set to compete in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, calling it "an unbelievable feeling," per People. "[It's] just a fun and amazing experience to be part of," she added. Of course, this is not Lloyd's first Olympic Games — she's already competed twice before, per her Rutgers profile.
