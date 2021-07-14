Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

FuelCell Energy Applauds The Signing Of House Bill 6524 In Connecticut

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

DANBURY, Conn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — applauds Governor Ned Lamont on the signing of Connecticut House Bill 6524, An Act Concerning the Solicitation of New Fuel Cell Electricity Generation Projects. The bill requires the Connecticut utilities to solicit proposals to acquire new fuel cell electricity generation projects that begin on or after July 1, 2021. Projects submitted under this mandate will be approved by January 1, 2022. The evaluation used in the proposal selection process will be based on both enhancing distribution energy system reliability and security, as well as support of microgrids to ensure critical resources continue to operate during power disruptions. House Bill 6524 provides preference for projects that are sited on brownfields as Connecticut demonstrates its commitment to energy equity and for fuel cells that are manufactured in Connecticut. The energy transition, and the forecasted importance of distributed hydrogen, positions Connecticut to continue as a global leader in clean technology essential in achieving global sustainability objectives through fuel cell deployment.

"We believe this bi-partisan bill is a smart investment for Connecticut's electrical grid, environment, and economy, providing Connecticut the opportunity to play a leading role in the energy transition," said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy, Inc. "Again, we thank Governor Lamont and the Connecticut House of Representatives for this important energy transition legislation."

The total amount of fuel cell generated capacity to be procured under this bill is 30 megawatts, which are to be apportioned to the two in-state local electrical distribution companies based on their respective distribution load.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) - Get Report: FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world's most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Treatment, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact :

FuelCell Energy, Inc.ir@fce.com203.205.2491Source: FuelCell Energy

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
956
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Danbury, CT
Business
City
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Industry
Local
Connecticut Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuelcell Energy#Sustainable Energy#Energy Storage#Energy Resources#Fcel#House#Suresource Recovery#Suresource Storage#Suresource Service#Suresource Treatment#Suresource Capital#Fuelcell Energy Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Letter: A comprehensive energy bill must be passed for Illinoisans

In Illinois, we are lucky to rarely be without electricity. That would all change if the Byron and Dresden nuclear power plants are shut down. Without those plants, Illinois will suffer from frequent outages during heat waves and cold snaps, just like Texas did last winter. Gov. JB Pritzker and...
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

A clean energy jobs gut check

Reprinted from GreenFin Weekly, a free weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. For stock market traders, the U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly jobs report is usually the biggest event of the month. Waiting for that number the first Friday of every month is like getting the results of a blood pressure test at the doctor’s office. You have a feeling on how the economy is going, but you aren’t completely sure until you see the real-world numbers underneath.
Champaign, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Senator Bennett Applauds Signing of Coal Ash Bill

State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) applauded the signing of legislation aimed to protect Illinois communities from toxic coal ash pollution, ensuring only trained employees work on coal ash removal projects. “Coal ash, the toxic byproduct of burning coal in a power plant, is extremely dangerous and can leave a lasting...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Industry looks to shape Democrats’ clean energy plans

Democrats are facing headwinds from industry in their push to enact a number of major climate change policies through the process of budget reconciliation. Electric utilities and the oil and natural gas industry are raising potential issues with some of the proposals that leading Senate Democrats agreed to in principle last week, including plans for a clean electricity standard, fees on oil and gas drillers for methane emissions, and new levies for importing certain goods from countries without significant climate policies.
Connecticut Statengtnews.com

Connecticut Green-Lights Statewide EV Charging Initiative

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) recently issued a final decision, as part of its Equitable Modern Grid initiative, to establish a nine-year program to support the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state, focusing on equity and inclusion. The decision outlines a statewide EV charging program...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Signs Job Training Bill For Connecticut Workers, Students

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a law on Wednesday that will provide workforce development opportunities for students and workers in the state. Lamont said this bill will help curb unemployment. “We have tens of thousands of jobs out there that we just aren’t preparing people for. Shame on us! We’re...
Energy Industrybizjournals

Solar for nonprofits: financing fundamentals

The concepts of solar energy align well with the goals and ideology of most nonprofits: do right by the environment while saving money. But the lack of tax appetite in nonprofits makes capturing the benefits of solar tax incentives difficult. Thankfully, there are options for nonprofits to go solar, while still reaping in the benefits of the available tax incentives.
Energy Industryucsusa.org

A Framework for a People-Centered Clean Energy Transition

The climate crisis is here, and we know we need to make deep cuts in heat-trapping emissions to limit the worst of future impacts. That can sometimes lead to a sole focus on techno-economic solutions to achieving deep decarbonization, which limits a fuller understanding of the challenges and the opportunities ahead. UCS and an advisory committee of external experts set out to take a different approach to wrestling with these issues, one that centers people—the people who use energy, the people who help supply it and the people who bear a disproportionate burden of the harms caused by our fossil fuel-based energy system—and recognizes the need for systemic changes. Today we released a report, A Transformative Climate Action Framework: Putting People at the Center of Our Nation’s Clean Energy Transition, outlining a framework for just and equitable clean energy transition that can help address past harms and maximizes benefits for workers and communities.
Connecticut StatePosted by
CBS New York

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Signs Bill Banning Group Of Chemicals Found In Food Packaging, Fire Retardant Foam

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed a bill addressing the growing concern about a group of chemicals found in food packaging and fire retardant foam. They’re known as PFAS. The new law bans the use of food packaging and firefighting foam containing those chemicals. The state will also take the foam back free of charge from fire departments. “This could be a public health crisis. This could get into our blood stream. This could be the chemical COVID of the next generation, but it’s not going to be because we’re going to be leaders on this,” Lamont said. Under the new law, the ban on firefighter foam containing the chemicals will be effective Oct. 1. Food packaging will be phased out by 2023.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

House Passes Cyber Bills to Protect Energy Infrastructure (1)

Effort follows Colonial Pipeline attack, hacks on private firms. The Energy Department’s cybersecurity oversight would be strengthened and the electric industry’s defenses bolstered under three bipartisan measures House lawmakers passed by voice vote this week. A spate of devastating recent cyberattacks—including on Colonial Pipeline Co.—has increased lawmaker urgency about protecting...
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

LETTER: Get energy bill across finish line

In response to the Pantagraph’s July 9 article “Watch now: Clean energy legislation may mean downstate Illinois will import electricity.”. The vast majority of Illinoisans want clean energy-- 82%, according to a 2020 poll. Governor Pritzker’s clean energy bill is Illinois’ best chance to pass a comprehensive climate and equity bill that will move us off fossil fuels by 2050 and replace the jobs lost with jobs in the clean energy sector.
Energy IndustryNewsday

Wind energy, Afghanistan and a parole bill

The state wants to spend all of this money on an unreliable source of power ["Unfair cost to LI of offshore wind," Opinion, July 14]. So while spending all of these billions of dollars to protect the environment, which fossil fuel plants will we shut down?. Also, what is the...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Clean energy bill is a victory for climate and community

De la Torre is an energy justice organizer with Rogue Climate and lives in Talent. Jenks is executive director of the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board and lives in Portland. Oregon has had a difficult year in which the climate crisis has been felt more and more severely in our communities. It can be challenging to feel hopeful about the future of our state and our planet. But on June 26, the start of the hottest three days in Oregon’s recorded history, the Legislature passed House Bill 2021 – 100% Clean Energy for All. We celebrate this achievement because HB 2021 will help mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis while building more resilient and thriving communities.
Raleigh, NCcoastalreview.org

House approves energy bill blocking RGGI participation

RALEIGH – The North Carolina House has approved an energy bill that would require the legislature’s approval for the state to join a regional initiative to limit carbon dioxide pollution from energy producers. The action comes just two days after the state Environmental Management Commission agreed to begin the rule-making...
Energy Industrywfdd.org

NC House Passes Sweeping Energy Bill

The state House passed wide-ranging energy legislation during a rare midnight session early Thursday. Republican leaders called the House back in session for a required second vote on the measure after Democrats blocked an earlier attempt. The bill would expand solar production and retire several Duke Energy coal-fueled power plants....
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

SEIA applauds NJ solar bills that encourage community solar, ‘dual-use’ solar and more

Earlier this month, the New Jersey legislature passed two pieces of legislation that will help increase solar development across the state. S2605 establishes the SREC-II program at the Board of Public Utilities (BPU), which includes incentives for at least 1500 MW of behind-the-meter solar facilities and 750 MW of community solar by 2026. It also includes a new competitive solicitation process to incentivize at least 1500 MW of large-scale solar power facilities by 2026, and develops siting criteria for large-scale solar projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy