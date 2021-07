On the June long weekend, Corey Cleggett rode his horse Kaishi across the top of Long Plain in the Kosciuszko national park. The country horse trainer saw about 100 brumbies grazing in small herds during a day-long ride. He noticed the areas where hard hooves had tramped river banks and made tracks through the grass, but said damage appeared minimal compared with an area ripped up by feral pigs that “looked like a bulldozer had been in”.