Bryson DeChambeau spent more time in the hay than the fairway Thursday at Royal St. George’s, and his frustration was apparent after the round. “If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that's great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” he said afterward. “It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits. I’m living on the razor’s edge, like I’ve told people for a long time.”