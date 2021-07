Parts of the UK have been hit by torrential downpours and lightning as the country’s heatwave made way for stormy conditions.A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place across the south of England and Wales until 10pm Saturday, while another will come into place across the southeast from 9am until midnight Sunday.The Met Office has warned of lightning, hail, gusty winds and heavy rain which could cause flash flooding and disruption to traffic.The recent heatwave, which saw an extreme heat warning issued across parts of the UK as record-breaking temperatures were recorded, faded on Friday as warm conditions were replaced by...