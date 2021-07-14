Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Witcher Season 2 Reveals First Look at New Witchers

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitcherCon gave us all sorts of new details on season 2 of The Witcher, and one of the most exciting first looks we received is of the new Witchers joining the cast. Season 1 of The Witcher featured one other Witcher other than Geralt, but they didn't last long. In season 2 we will get (at least) four new Witchers that fans will know from the books and the games, including Vesemir, Eskel, Lambert, and Coen, and Netflix and CD Projekt Red finally gave us our first look at them at the big event, which you can see below. The best part is we even got a look at them pretty much all in the same photo.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Projekt Red#The School Of The Wolf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesvg247.com

The Witcher Season 2 is coming to Netflix December 17

Netflix has finally provided a premiere date for Season 2 of The Witcher. Fans of The Witcher series on Netflix will be pleased to hear that the long-awaited Season 2 will premiere on the service on December 17. According to information provided today during WitcherCon, the season will span eight...
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Details, Gameplay at WitcherCon

The newest game in CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise made an appearance during the first ever WitcherCon event this week with more details shared on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. This augmented reality game features some of the monsters Witcher players will have become quite familiar with by now, but it shows them from a very different perspective. The Witcher: Monster Slayer adopts a Pokemon Go-like system using real-world locations and fictional monsters, and we learned much more about it today.
Comicsrockpapershotgun.com

The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf teaser gives first look at anime prequel

Yesterday was WitcherCon, which brought news of The Witcher 3 DLC and a release date and trailer for season two of Netflix's The Witcher TV show. But that's not all Netflix are cooking. We also got a first look at The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, an animated prequel film following Geralt's mentor, Vesemir.
TV SeriesPCGamesN

Netflix reveals The Witcher’s Season 2 episode titles alongside December release

The Witcher Season 2 release date on Netflix is set for December 17. Today’s WitcherCon event promised no big new game reveals, but we are getting a pile of news on the next step of the Netflix series. The show will return in time for the two-year anniversary of Season 1’s debut, and we’ve gotten a few details on what the new season will look like, too.
TV SeriesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's the full trailer for The Witcher season 2

At the end of the WitcherCon stream today, Henry Cavill introduced a proper trailer for The Witcher season 2. You can watch it above. Back in mid-June, Netflix showed us a tiny 10-second long video. This one is much more substantial. It starts with Geralt and Ciri traveling to Kaer Morhen—low voices, big statements about destiny and a changing world—and then, as you'd expect, things escalate.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Geralt's Journey Home to Kaer Morhen

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, on the heels of an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The trailer was revealed as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. The second season of the hit series will premiere December 17 on Netflix.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Witcher Season 2 Confirms Its Premiere Date On Netflix; new images

Netflix has shared the release date of the second season of The Witcher. The series starring Geralt de Rivia will return to the small screens next December 17, 2021. Along with the news we have been able to see their official poster, which makes clear the intentions of the team when transferring the adventure in this new framework.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf teaser trailer revealed at WitcherCon

Now that Netflix has revealed when the long-delayed second season of The Witcher will premiere, they have also revealed a teaser trailer for the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Fans impatient for the the return of the main series will have their fill of Witcher content when the anime premieres on the streaming service August 23rd. Watch the trailer below…
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Return To The Continent With These Witcher Season 2 Photos

Geralt of Rivia and Ciri are front and center in the new poster for The Witcher season two, which just premiered its first look at WitcherCon this afternoon. Releasing to Netflix this December 17, the second season of the series will focus on Geralt and Ciri as they return to his home, Kaer Morhen.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Witcher series reveals the names of the episodes of its second season, which could give us some clues about the story

WitcherCon left us a good deal of information about The Witcher universe. During the event, Netflix revealed the titles of seven of the eight episodes that will have the second season. The name of the latest chapter has not been revealed for obvious reasons: to avoid spoilers. Though no details of the plot have been revealed, the titles could offer clues as to the direction of Geralt and Ciri.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last of Us HBO TV Show Reveals New Castings

HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series has now added a number of new names to its ever-growing cast. In particular, three new actors were today revealed to have been joining the show, which is currently in the filming phase. And while none of these three characters are major ones within the grand scheme of The Last of Us, those familiar with the video game series should recognize some of these names.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

Behold, Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Gets An Epic New Season 2 Poster

The second season of The Witcher on Netflix finally has a release date, a new trailer, more details and a brand new epic poster. The poster shows Geralt (Henry Cavill) and princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) aka Ciri, staring off into the distance. Clouds roil over the horizon. I think they’re staring off at the fortress of Kaer Morhen.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Teases Toga's New Look

The League of Villains has introduced antagonists to the world of anime via Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia that have become fan favorites within the medium, and with the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc focused squarely on Shigaraki and his clan, it looks like Toga is getting a brand new look. While we were able to briefly see the League in the latest installment of the anime, with Hawks currently working undercover to reveal the nefarious plans that the villains are looking to put into action, the Meta Liberation Army Arc will see them in full force.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Debuts Official Season Two Trailer, Episode Titles During First-Ever WitcherCon

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy drama series, The Witcher, were gifted a brand new trailer for the long-delayed second season. Deadline reports the trailer was included as one of the exclusives revealed during Netflix’s inaugural WitcherCon, an event the streamer organized along with video game developer, CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt). Check out the trailer below:
TV SeriesMovieWeb

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Trailer: Young Vesemir Fights Monsters in Netflix Anime

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated prequel to The Witcher. The upcoming film will offer an anime-inspired spin on young Vesemir's adventures on The Continent. The teaser features a cool and charismatic Vesemir, which is a change from the usual sullen demeanor of witchers. The makers seem to be going for a less serious tone with this one, and judging by the teaser, Nightmare of the Wolf looks fun and action-packed. The trailer also features Vesemir naked in the bathtub, a tribute to the games and Henry Cavill's now-iconic scene from The Witcher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy