DHS Funding Package Includes Immigrant Surveillance

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The House Appropriations Committee has advanced a Homeland Security budget package that includes funding for technologies to surveil immigrants. The proposal, passed through the Democratic-controlled committee, would designate $475 million to ICE for the agency’s Alternatives To Detention program. That’s more than what the Biden administration requested for DHS’s 2022 budget. The program has received criticism for expanding the number of immigrants in ICE supervision. Critics also said the supervision caused them physical and emotional harm. The Biden administration claims ATD helps end detention and calls for the program to cover 140,000 individuals for the 2022 budget request. The Hill.