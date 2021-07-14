REE Automotive teams with EAVX

REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ: "REE"], a leader in e-Mobility, today announced that it will open its U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas to address the growing U.S. market demand for mission-specific EVs from delivery and logistics companies, Mobility-as-a-Service and new technology players. In addition, Austin will be the location of REE's first asset-light Integration Center for the assembly and testing of its disruptive REEcorner™ technology and ultra-modular EV platforms. The new Integration Center will offer REE's technology to its existing and future automotive partners in North America, enabling them to build modular EVs "Powered by REE". REE is exploring several collaborations with a number of Koch Industries, Inc. companies, to support and accelerate the establishment of REE's integration center in Austin. Koch Strategic Platforms, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, is an investor in REE as well. The REE Austin facility is expected to create approximately 150 jobs in upcoming years.