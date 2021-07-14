Minnesota ranks 7th among CNBC best states for business list

Maybe the just-passed business taxes and that big rainy day fund will help – but those new teaching restrictions on “divisive concepts” probably won’t. According to “America’s Top States for Business” rankings released Tuesday by CNBC, New Hampshire cannot compete with much of the country. In its 13th study since 2007, CNBC dropped the Granite State 12 spots to No. 37 this year. (We’re still ahead of Maine and Vermont, but trailing Massachusetts, which landed at 14.) Virginia took first, and the report mentioned specifically its steps toward improving equity and diversity and expanding voting rights, even making voting day a state holiday.
