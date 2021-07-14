Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota ranks 7th among CNBC best states for business list

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota ranked near the top of CNBC's ranking of Top States for Business, with the region's perennial strengths in education and quality of life offsetting its reputation as a high-cost state.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

