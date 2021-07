You’ve cleared your schedule, ideated on what you’d like to produce, and now it’s time to create content that will help you with your marketing. But, what kind of content should you create? You’ve dabbled in many different forms of marketing in the past, but you’re not quite a pro in anything in particular, and you want to make sure that what you do create is both strategic and valuable. At the same time, you’re also concerned about making sure your content suite is diverse, too. You don’t want everything to be in the same form…but what forms are best?