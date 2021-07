KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Malaysia will soon allow the commercial sale of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Friday, as authorities try to ramp up inoculation rates amid surging cases. Malaysia has one of the region's highest number of coronavirus infections per-capita but also one of its fastest vaccination rates. About 39% of its adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.