A new study released last month predicts record flooding and dangerously high tides in the 2030s partly due to a phenomenon known as a moon “wobble.”. The study, published in Nature Climate Change and led by members of the NASA Sea Level Change Team from the University of Hawaii, found that high-tide flooding could occur across every U.S. coast by the mid-2030s. According to NASA, high-tide flooding is already a problem for cities in the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reporting over 600 of these types of floods in 2019 alone. Beginning in the 2030s, rising sea levels will align with a moon wobble, potentially leading to catastrophic flooding.