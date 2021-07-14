Off The Top Of My Head: Postseason Edition
Welcome to the off-season StitchHeads. May it pass quickly. It’s now been 13 days since we crowned Mississippi State as our 2021 national champions. And as I usually do, I always start up a post-season column just to recap a few things, post more pictures from College World Series and add some flavor bits. But something always happens. I always get back home from Omaha and stare at my laptop keyboard and not be able to bring myself to finish anything. Too burned out. Need some decompression time.d1baseball.com
Comments / 0