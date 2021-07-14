Off The Top Of My Head: Postseason Edition

The rain came Saturday afternoon and stuck around for much of the evening when the #6 in Class 4A Norwalk softball team was scheduled to host Oskaloosa in the Region 6 semifinal round. The game, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Saturday, had been moved to 5:00. Moments after the Indians stepped off the bus in Norwalk was when the rain started to fall. At about 4:30, after consultation with both head coaches, Norwalk Athletic Director Al Lammers made the decision to postpone the game, as the field would not be playable Saturday even if the teams waited it out.