No. 1 seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia rallied for a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the Wimbledon men’s tennis final Sunday, earning him a record-tying 20th Grand Slam singles title. The 34-year-old Djokovic, who won the tournament in 2018 and 2019 before last year’s event was canceled, earned his third straight championship at Wimbledon, and sixth overall. Djokovic also holds nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open to tie Swiss star Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal for the most majors won by a man in the history of the sport.