Opinion | Name, image and likeness laws will change amateur athletics forever

Former NCAA Football Player & Olympian, Integrate CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Bloom Celebrates Student Athlete Endorsement Rights Victory After 20-Year Battle with NCAA. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) and led by CEO and co-founder Jeremy Bloom, former NCAA Football Player and Olympian, announced its new “College Game Changers” sponsorship aimed at supporting walk-on student athletes who do not have access to traditional athletic scholarships or sponsorships. Integrate will invest millions of dollars across the college sports landscape over the next several years to support athletes who exhibit qualities of performance, innovation, happiness, trust, and radical candor. This announcement follows the landmark unanimous Supreme Court ruling on June 21, 2021 that NCAA restrictions on education-related benefits for college athletes violated antitrust law, as well as the NCAA’s board of directors decision effective July 1, 2021 to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL).