'Loki's' audacious ending is really just the beginning of Marvel's next chapter

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 10 days ago

The big news about the "Loki" finale, as it turned out, is that it wasn't really a finale at all, but rather more of a beginning than an ending. Not only did the sixth episode introduce Jonathan Majors as comic-book villain Kang the Conqueror (even if the "Kang" part of the name went unsaid), but it closed by announcing during the credit sequence that the Marvel series would return for a second season, which explains all the loose ends left dangling across its timeline.

