'Loki's' audacious ending is really just the beginning of Marvel's next chapter

Out of all the characters in the MCU, there are only a few that Jim Carrey might be able to play as himself, and this Deepfake of Carrey playing the character of Loki is about as perfect as it gets. Even with the concerns over the Deepfake technology being used in an irresponsible manner, this is impressive. In fact, given the fact that this actor has been such a comedic and playful individual during parts of his career it feels safe to say that if Jim had been a decade younger he might have been able to audition for this role and really give Tom Hiddleston and anyone else a run for their money since this looks so insanely perfect that it could possibly work even better. For some reason, Carrey has never really pulled off a comic character that well since he’s so over the top that he kind of takes the character in a direction that they weren’t meant to go in. Even the Riddler in Batman Forever was kind of ‘meh’ due to the fact that Carrey couldn’t really play the character as anything but silly to the point of being a walking, talking cartoon character. Needless to say, Tommy Lee Jones didn’t really appreciate Carrey’s acting ability, but for the movie it was actually well done since the Batman movies started getting a little crazy during Batman Returns.