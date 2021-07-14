Cancel
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 10 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.04 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $1.38 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...

Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.30 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.38 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $314.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Intel posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial ReportsGreater Milwaukee Today

Associated Banc-Corp reports 2Q profit of $91 million

GREEN BAY — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported secondquarter profit of $91 million. The bank, based in Green Bay, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
Dallas, TXmodernreaders.com

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Tanzanian Gold: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $240,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. In the...
Financial ReportsPawtucket Times

Wells Fargo exceeds Q2 earnings estimates as economy bounces back

As second-quarter earnings season kicks off, there’s speculation that companies will see the biggest bounceback since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. In fact, according to FactSet, earnings are expected to soar over 64%. Already satisfying predictions this week is San-Francisco-based bank Wells Fargo & Co. (ticker: WFC), who exceeded...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 5.3%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23. 41,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,461,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52. A...
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Keynova Group Releases 2021 Small Business Banker Scorecard

WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Keynova Group, the leading competitive intelligence source for digital financial services, today announced the results of its 2021 Small Business Banker Scorecard. The annual Scorecard measures the digital user experience of small businesses at seven leading financial institutions. Bank of America has secured the leadership position, placing first for Overall Score based on 400+ criteria.
Income TaxPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Another 2.2 million stimulus checks on the way: Did you qualify?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it has disbursed over 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans across the country. The latest round of stimulus checks, which covers the last six weeks, brings the total number of payments distributed under the American Rescue Plan to more than 171 million, which equals a value of over $400 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. A number of other analysts have also recently...
Houston, TXmodernreaders.com

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “
EconomyMySanAntonio

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
InternetMySanAntonio

Foxhound Releases Top 5 Reasons eCommerce Growth Is Accelerating Rapidly

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Foxhound LLC, a digital marketing company has recently released the top five reasons eCommerce continues to grow. This incredible growth will impact digital branding and marketing for years to come, according to the company. eCommerce growth is accelerating at a truly rapid pace. According...
BusinessMySanAntonio

BluIP Announces New Hire Lasse Norgaard

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. BluIP, Inc., leading provider of cloud communications and artificial intelligence solutions, announced today the appointment of Lasse Norgaard as Sr. Director, Product Offerings. Lasse brings with him more than 15 years of technology and telephony architecture leadership experience. Norgaard, most recently, served as a...

