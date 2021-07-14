Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.