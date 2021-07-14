Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Chromebooks are selling like gangbusters, but the party could be coming to an end

By Paul Lilly
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In part because of the pandemic, laptop shipments shot up around 26% last year, and are likely to break records in 2021 at 236 million units according to market research firm TrendForce. This is in stark contrast to the usual 3% movement (up or down) that has taken place in past years. Chromebooks have especially benefited from the uptick, with shipments reaching a record 47 million units, but the coming quarters might not be as kind to Chrome OS devices.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Geforce Now#Gen Intel Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Here are Best Buy’s top deals for the week

Best Buy’s top deals for the week include several gadgets like Samsung’s The Frame 50-inch 4K, Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop and the 4th gen Apple iPad Pro. Check out some of the notable items from the sale below:. TVs. Find all TVs on sale here. Home audio and speakers. Find...
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Lenovo laptops silently stripped of important feature in BIOS updates

Various users of Lenovo's Legion laptops have been complaining about a missing feature on their laptops on Lenovo's forums since April of 2021. This missing feature is the H.264 encoding codec, an encoder that the NVIDIA graphics card in these laptops use for Shadowplay. This codec is also used for hardware-accelerated video encoding in software that supports NVENC, some of which isn't strictly for content creation.
ComputersTechCrunch

Could Cloud PCs be Microsoft’s gateway to Chromebook-like hardware?

To be clear, the cloud PC announcement wasn’t related to hardware at all. It’s taking a Windows desktop and moving it fully virtualized to the cloud, where you can run it from anywhere, giving you a replica of your Windows desktop PC in the cloud. But what if you stretched that idea a bit by taking Microsoft 365 with Office apps and threw it onto a low-cost PC and used the Edge browser as your primary way of interacting with the computer? Now you have something that could compete directly with a Chromebook-style computer.
ComputersDigital Trends

This top-rated Lenovo laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Staples

Welcome back to the fold everyone, we hope you had a wonderful weekend filled with fun activities and memorable times with family and friends. Very much back to business, Staples July deals offer a host of discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, and home office gear. Today, Staples has slashed...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

HP Pavilion 14 Review

The HP Pavilion 14 is great option for those who want a device that looks stylish but also performs well for its price. Including an 11th-gen Core i5 under its pink bonnet, you’re getting one of the more up-to-date chips that allows the Pavilion 14 to undertake day-to-day work with ease. Just note that its battery life isn’t as good as rivals – but if you want style, this laptop has it in spades.
RetailPosted by
Android Police

Your next Chromebook might come with a dedicated GPU

Chromebooks have a reputation as low-power, low-cost machines. That isn't always true, but up to now there hasn't been much reason to push them out of that broad category. Reports indicated that at least one new model coming down the pipe will arrive with a dedicated graphics card, something that the platform has been lacking so far.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best 13-inch laptops in 2021

The best 13-inch laptops give you enough power to handle all your daily tasks in a slim, lightweight package that's small enough to slip into a small backpack or large purse. They also have enough staying power to carry all day without worrying about charging up, and ideally they have a great screen or great speakers to help you enjoy yourself once the work is done.
ComputersSamMobile

Your next Samsung Chromebook could have an NVIDIA RTX GPU

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is the world’s first laptop to utilize Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU, but it looks like we might see RTX technology across a wider variety of notebook types soon. Nvidia has recently demonstrated RTX and other high-end graphical technologies running on the Linux platform with ARM hardware and revealed how demanding games and 3D-intensive apps could have a future with ARM Chromebooks.
ComputersAndroid Central

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: The best premium Chromebook gets better

I was genuinely surprised in May when I heard that Acer was releasing a new Chromebook Spin 713. It had just debuted the first Acer Chromebook Spin 713 last summer, and it was one of the best Chromebooks on the market. For $630, that Chromebook was just about unbeatable between the 13.5-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution and 450-nit brightness and the 10th Gen i5 with 8GB of RAM inside to power through your workload. *"How much could it possibly improve in a year?" I asked myself.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The Chrome Cast 121: A deeper look at the coming Chromebook gaming revolution

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re excited to welcome our contributing writer – Luke Short – who is well versed in the development that is ongoing with the gaming changes coming to Chrome OS in the coming months. Between ‘Mushu’ and a dedicated GPU in the works for a Chromebook, the Borealis project (which is bringing Steam games to Chrome OS), Proton (which brings Windows games to Linux for Steam), and the all-new Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, we stick to gaming and gaming alone in this episode.
Computersxda-developers

Best Chrome OS tablets: Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, HP, and more

Chrome OS is an incredibly versatile operating system. It runs great on traditional Chromebooks and Chromeboxes of course, but it’s also a great fit for tablets and convertibles. If you’re looking to maximize portability with your Chrome experience, you might also consider a tablet with a detachable keyboard. There are numerous options from all the top Chromebook vendors like Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo.
Video GamesPC Gamer

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution world just got a whole lot bigger

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution is seriously expanding as of today. As well as being added into Resident Evil Village at some point next week, the source code for team Radeon's spatial upscaling technology has just been made available to everyone via the GPUOpen platform. Maybe more importantly for broader future...
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

NZXT will ship you a new gaming PC in 2 days, including RTX 30-series GPU

Buying a complete gaming PC is about the only way to get a graphics card without grossly overpaying for the GPU alone, but even then, you might find yourself waiting for weeks, or even months, for a custom configured system to arrive. That had also been the case at NZXT, however, the company says it has returned to a snappy 48-hour turnaround time on its custom BLD service.
Video GamesPC Gamer

Steam Deck: Finally, a handheld PC you might actually buy

Valve is a surprising new challenger entering the portable console gaming space with the announcement of the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming PC set to release in December. This SteamOS device isn't the first handheld gaming PC (remember the GDP Win Max, SMACH Z, or Nvidia Shield?), but it is the first one to find the balance between price and power that has often kept handheld gaming PCs from becoming mainstream. With this news, handheld gaming PCs went from being niche, expensive hardware to a device I can potentially recommend to my brother over a Nintendo Switch.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Gaming Chromebooks coming? First Chromebook with discrete AMD GPU spotted

Chromebooks have long been popular among students, teachers, and parents because they're usually durable, budget-friendly, competent laptops — especially when connected to a reliable high-speed Internet connection. Productivity aside, Chromebooks have seldom been effective gaming machines. That could soon change, as Chrome Unboxed claims to have spotted a Chromium OS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy