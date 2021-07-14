Chromebooks are selling like gangbusters, but the party could be coming to an end
In part because of the pandemic, laptop shipments shot up around 26% last year, and are likely to break records in 2021 at 236 million units according to market research firm TrendForce. This is in stark contrast to the usual 3% movement (up or down) that has taken place in past years. Chromebooks have especially benefited from the uptick, with shipments reaching a record 47 million units, but the coming quarters might not be as kind to Chrome OS devices.www.pcgamer.com
