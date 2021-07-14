Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in crucial Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns

Strap in, there are bound to be fireworks in tonight’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. The first three matchups have been must-see and signal that this fourth installment will be very unpredictable until that final buzzer sounds. The series started as the Suns jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after winning the first two matchups on their home court in convincing fashion. Needing to secure a victory to virtually keep their playoff hopes alive, the Bucks regrouped and earned a much-needed 120-100 victory at Fiserv Forum to make it a 2-1 series in favor of Phoenix.