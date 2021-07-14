Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in crucial Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns

By Dalton Sell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrap in, there are bound to be fireworks in tonight’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. The first three matchups have been must-see and signal that this fourth installment will be very unpredictable until that final buzzer sounds. The series started as the Suns jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after winning the first two matchups on their home court in convincing fashion. Needing to secure a victory to virtually keep their playoff hopes alive, the Bucks regrouped and earned a much-needed 120-100 victory at Fiserv Forum to make it a 2-1 series in favor of Phoenix.

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#Fiserv Forum#Greek#Nba Com#Finals#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Living up to Kobe’s prophecy! Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $1.8M house

Fresh off a historic win leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in half a century, Giannis Antetokounmpo is flying high. Scoring a total of 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks as their superstar forward, Antetokounmpo — who lovingly earned the nickname “Greek Freak” — gave a legendary performance Tuesday night that up until now, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson had ever done.
NBANewsweek

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? Couple Expecting Second Child

Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka Greek Freak, has been impressing NBA legends on the basketball court recently. His efforts have meant the Milwaukee Bucks have become the NBA Champions, for only the second time in the team's history. The Milwaukee Bucks first won the NBA Championship in 1971, meaning on its 50th...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Trae Young Makes Telling Comment After Bucks Win NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals last night, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was left feeling motivated. In his third pro season, Young took the fifth-seeded Hawks farther than anyone anticipated, eliminating the fourth-seeded New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers before losing to the Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trades Bucks must make to repeat as NBA champions

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally won an NBA Championship after a 50-year drought. Giannis Antetokounmpo led this team behind a historic Game 6 closeout performance. He took home Finals MVP honors and solidified himself as a top player in the league. Giannis was always discredited for not having playoff success,...
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Devin Booker takes blatant at Cavs following Suns defeat to Bucks in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker threw some shade at the Cleveland Cavaliers following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals. Booker’s Suns saw their title hopes come to an end in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the championship. In the aftermath, it seemed like Booker may have thrown the diss out there without thinking.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Here’s How Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Celebrated First NBA Title

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in true royal fashion. The Bucks star, who also was named NBA Finals MVP, headed to Chick-Fil-A with the championship trophy to order exactly 50 chicken minis after beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. “Can I have please a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy