Conroe, TX

3 charged after stolen trailer investigation in Conroe

By Jose R. Gonzalez
yourconroenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged three after cracking a stolen trailer case last week in Conroe. Devin Glenn Walton, 31, of Magnolia, was charged with the state jail felony offense of theft of property, between $2,500 and $30,000. He also is charged with the state jail felony offense of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Walton is out on a $1,500 bond, according to court records.

